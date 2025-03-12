Tyrel Dodson returning to the Dolphins is a major win for Anthony Weaver

The Miami Dolphins linebacker group is average, maybe a little better, but it will get a lot better with the return of one of the team's 2024 part-time players.

In 2024, Tyrel Dodson led the Seattle Seahawks in tackles. Shortly after the trade deadline passed, the Seahawks surprisingly released him. On the other side of the country, the Dolphins were floating fish just waiting to wash ashore. Of all the miserable games Dolphins fans endured last season, Dodson become a pleasant surprise.

Miami was able to claim him off waivers given their high priority as being one of the worst teams in the league at the time. Dodson immediately showed why Miami needed him. The Dolphins in 2025, are bringing him back.

Dodson, according to Jordan Schultz, will be returning to Miami on a two-year deal worth $8.25 million. It's a great re-signing that will make Anthony Weaver's defense better.

Miami Dolphins bring back LB Tyrel Dodson on two-year deal

Fans were hoping to see Dodson back with Miami. After Anthony Walker, Jr. got hurt, Dodson's playing time increased and he made consistent plays in both the run game and the passing game.

With the Dolphins last year, Dodson in just eight games managed three interceptions, four passes defensed, and 36 tackles. Not a bad way to make a first impression.

With Dodson back in the fold, the Dolphins linebacker group looks much better. Bradley Chubb will return and play his first games with Jordyn Brooks, who stood out last season as one of Grier's top free-agent additions. Weaver will now get a full season with both Brooks and Dodson as well as Chubb.

If Jaelan Phillips can stay healthy, something he hasn't done in two seasons, Weaver's defense could become one of the best in the league but the team still needs to address the cornerback position and safety remains a question mark despite the additions of Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melofonwu.