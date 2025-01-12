Tyrel Dodson and 4 free agents the Dolphins must bring back in 2025

Now that the season is officially in the rearview mirror, it's time for the Miami Dolphins to start focusing on what they need to do differently in 2025.

The first thing they have to get finished is evaluating the roster and the players heading into free agency. Miami will have to make decisions on more than 20 players again this year, and that creates a big job for GM Chris Grier, who will enter the start of free agency with a salary cap crunch.

While there may be 20 or so players potentially hitting free agency, these five are the first players deserving of an extension before the market opens at the start of the new league year in March.

The Dolphins need to bring back these pending free agents in 2025

Tyrel Dodson, LB

When the Seattle Seahawks released their top tackling linebacker, the Dolphins were awarded him off waivers. It might be the best part of having a horrible start to the season. The low waiver priority gifted them a hard-hitting linebacker who actually tackles like he belongs in the NFL.

Dodson isn't going to be cheap, but he won't be overly expensive, either. Grier has to make him a priority this offseason and keep what Anthony Weaver has been building with Dodson and Jordyn Brooks, perhaps the best free agent Miami signed last year.

Kader Kohou, CB

Kohou is no longer just a depth player with starting experience. He is a playmaker.

The days of getting Kohou under contract on simple one-year deals are over. The Dolphins need to give him at least a two-year deal with a third-year option. He has consistently proven his value in the secondary and continues to get better.

What is more impressive is that Kohou has played well in three different systems under three different coordinators. Getting another year with Weaver should make him even better.

Robert Jones, G

The Dolphins shouldn't open their checkbook to keep Jones, but they should make him an offer and let him compete for the job. He started all season, and while he wasn't great, he was good enough that if the Dolphins can't find two guards this offseason, they will at least replace Liam Eichenberg without having to pull players off the scrap pile and hope for the best.

If Jones gets to free agency, the Dolphins may not want to match what he will likely get from another team, even if it isn't high. Miami simply will have an allocation problem with cap space.

Grant DuBose, WR

The tape on DuBose is not long, but the Dolphins saw enough of him in practice to know that he needs more time in Mike McDaniel's system.

Added earlier in the 2024 season, DuBose did not have training camp to build his timing within the offense. Miami will enter the 2025 season with a need at wide receiver, but Braxton Berrios isn't much help offensively, and DuBose may be the better option.

Quinton Bell, LB

While Bell may not be an early priority, a new contract should be straightforward and simple. Bell could be brought back for near the league minimum. The Dolphins liked what they saw in him this past season, but he needs more work, and Miami will likely get him for another year before he goes into free agency.

