3 Dolphins fan favorites who (probably) won't be back in 2025

The 2025 season is now the only one that matters for the Miami Dolphins. 2024 is over and done with.

When the Dolphins start making roster moves, the idea is that the decisions will help Miami build a better team for the future, and with that comes tough decisions as they prepare for 2025.

In 2024, those tough decisions were actually a lot harder to swallow than they will be this offseason. Consider Miami let Andrew Van Ginkel, Christian Wilkins, and Robert Hunt all leave in free agency last season. The 2024 roster was such that no one will carry the same weight but that doesn't mean they were not appreciated.

Miami Dolphins fan favorites who likely won't be back for the 2025 season

1. Raheem Mostert will likely not get the chance to compete next season in Miami



2023 was a great year for Mostert, but now he has taken a backseat to De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. The Dolphins could look to add another runner during the offseason to offset the two youngsters.

With Mostert and Jeff Wilson both likely gone, the Dolphins will need to either add a free agent or draft another running back. Regardless of who they add to the roster, that player needs to bring a more physical style of play that Mostert and Wilson gave the Dolphins.

2. Braxton Berrios has been replaced by Malik Washington



Had injuries not derailed the 2024 season for Berrios, his lack of involvement in the Dolphins offense probably would have been the indicator of his future. Berrios should have been far more involved in the Dolphins offensive system, but he wasn't.

Relegated to a return role on special teams, Berrios no longer gives the Dolphins a better edge than someone else. That someone else is Washington, who proved he is more than capable of handling the job.

The two years Berrios has been with Miami turned out to be more uneventful than fans had hoped. He is a good player who couldn't get into the game plan, and in 2025, it's likely he won't be with the Dolphins.

3. Jevon Holland and Terron Armstead have likely played their last games for the Dolphins



It is hard to create any realistic list without having both of these Dolphins on it. Holland is going to want a big contract the Dolphins can't afford, and Armstead is going to take up more cap room another year older.

Miami can save money by not spending it on Holland and instead looking to the draft to solve the immediate problems with the position. Between Holland likely leaving and Jordan Poyer hopefully leaving, the Dolphins will have two holes in the deep secondary that Anthony Weaver will have a big say in filling.

On the other side of the ball, everyone loves Armstead, but his contract flips in June when Miami can save just over $14 million in cap space against a nearly $8 million hit. Armstead could opt to retire, but the Dolphins may designate him a post-June 1st release first.

More Dolphins News and Analysis