Grading every Dolphins re-signing from the first week of free agency

During free agency, a lot of transactions are made that often go unnoticed because they are not some hot name on the market or are not coming from the outside. They still have value.

The Miami Dolphins have made small yet interesting moves this offseason. They have added a backup quarterback, two safeties, and two guards, but they still have a lot of work ahead.

Entering free agency, the Dolphins had 26 impending free agents on their roster, and so far, they have brought back a handful while allowing the rest to test the market.

How have they done with their re-signings?

Grading every in-house free-agent signing the Dolphins have made in the first week

Tyrel Dodson, LB: Clearly the best move the Dolphins have made from their list of in-house players. Dodson was looking good in his short time with the Dolphins last year, and with a full season ahead, he can continue to improve. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has a solid duo with Dodson and Jordyn Brooks. Getting Dodson back on a two-year deal was smart on the part of Chris Grier. Grade: A

Matt Dickerson, DL: Dickerson can at least hold the title of the first player retained by the Dolphins this year. It's a small but good move on the part of the Dolphins, but the defensive tackle unit still has a long way to go. Dickerson doesn't fix the issue. Grade: C

Elijah Campbell, S: Campbell provides depth in a secondary unit that is thin at the moment. Storm Duck and Cam Smith could be challenging for starting jobs on the outside, which is a bit worrisome. Kader Kohou is a tendered free agent and should return. Campbell knows the system and the locker room and can also slide up to safety if needed. Bringing him back was a low-cost, smart move. Grade: B

Jackson Carman, T: Miami re-signed Carman on Wednesday, and it was met with mixed reviews. Thrust into a starting role in 2024, Carman had to play tackle, a position he had never played before. As a guard, it isn't clear if he can adjust to the NFL, but we found out last season he wasn't good at playing outside. He will provide training camp depth but will be an outsider to make the 53-man roster. Grade: D

Quinton Bell, LB: A week before free agency began, the Dolphins told Bell they were not going to tender him. That was smart. Bell would have cost a lot more under the tender option. Now, after testing free agency quickly, the Dolphins re-signed Bell to a minimal contract. There is a lot to like about Bell, and there is potential he has yet to reach, but you can't pass on his value when you need depth at the position. Grade: B

Liam Eichenberg, G: Re-signing Eichenberg didn't go down well with the fan base. He earned an awful 49.7 PFF pass-blocking grade last season. The Dolphins had better options, but Eichenberg at least provides depth. Grade: D+

