Dolphins sound like they’ve already said goodbye to Jalen Ramsey

Everyone knows that Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins are standing on opposite sides of a nearly destroyed bridge, despite nothing being done to change it.



Dolphins general manager Chris Grier stood at a podium before the NFL Draft and confirmed the rumors that Ramsey and the team were going to seek a trade. That hasn't happened yet.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel would later dismiss all questions about Ramsey while talking about this year's draft picks. He said he wanted to concentrate on the players who would be on the team.



Now, we are hearing another take, this time from Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Speaking with the media this week, Weaver was asked about Ramsey, specifically his reaction to the news. Weaver was quick to say he wasn't too reactive when it dropped because he has been around long enough to see this type of thing happen.

The acknowledgment of Ramsey's future, however, may have come when he said, "I have a tremendous amount of respect for [Jalen] Ramsey, he played very good ball for us, but shoot, relationships are hard. Both mutually have chosen to go other ways, and I respect that and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”



That is not an indication that Ramsey and the Dolphins may come to a change of heart and rebuild the bridge; in fact, it sounds as though Weaver already knows he is gone.

Anthony Weaver's comments about Jalen Ramsey will not ease the minds of Miami Dolphins fans

From Grier to McDaniel and now Weaver, the only one not opening their mouth is Stephen Ross. All three have spoken about Ramsey, and all three have had similar takes on the situation...goodbye.

Fans would love to know what Weaver knows, but he isn't saying anything. There has been a lot of speculation about where the corner will play next season. The most discussed is a reunion with Sean McVay in Los Angeles with the Rams.

The head coach has maintained contact with him throughout his time in Miami as the two are friends. McVay has said that discussions are still ongoing. He did not elaborate.

One universal opinion, however, is that Miami will move him after June 1st for salary cap relief reasons, and after Weaver's comments, it almost sounds as if this is a done deal.

