30 Dolphins questions OTAs raised before training camp kicks off

The offseason workout program is over, the players finally have a long break from football, and the Miami Dolphins are hoping they have set the tone for training camp.

If the Dolphins are going to defy the odds and make the playoffs this year, win the division, and a playoff game, questions will need to be answered. Some are easier than others.

The Dolphins preached unity so far this offseason. They spoke about physicality, and it shows with some of the players they have added since March. Can they change who they are on the field?

There are so many questions, but these are the ones fans should be paying attention to as the countdown to training camp begins.

Biggest questions facing Dolphins ahead of training camp

30. Is Cam Smith the player Mike McDaniel sees, or the one the fans see?

GM Chris Grier put Smith on notice, and a shaky start to minicamp did him no favors. Through the practices. Smith wasn't talked about much until Mike McDaniel praised him after a closed practice. There is so much riding on Smith's camp this year, and the Dolphins' secondary could suffer if he can't turn it around.

29. Is this finally the year Ethan Bonner sheds the camp hero label?

Bonner has looked good in practices for the last two seasons, but he has yet to make an impact on the field during the regular season. Last year, with Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller on the field, Bonner wasn't needed as much, but when Fuller was hurt, the Dolphins turned to Storm Duck. Bonner needs a big summer.

28. Can Kenneth Grant have the same impact he did on the college level?

The knock on Grant coming out of Michigan was that his production was due to having Mason Graham next to him. Many are discounting his new teammate, Zach Sieler. Sieler has been phenomenal since coming to Miami, and that should be good enough for Grant to continue at a high level.

27. Can Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips stay healthy?

Fans may look toward the season and ask this question, but in reality, they need to get through contact practices in August before they make it to the season. The Dolphins are banking on both of them returning to the field and taking pressure off the secondary.

26. Can Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy?

Tua has to avoid unnecessary contact at every turn. He can't avoid all of it, but there is simply too great a need to be available this year, and if he can't, the Dolphins need to start thinking of a future without him.

25. Can De'Von Achane take the next level to becoming an elite running back?

Achane has been one of the best draft picks in recent years. There was a drop off last year at no fault of his. 2025 isn't a critical season for him, but it is for McDaniel and the running the game itself. A balanced offense takes pressure off Tua, the offensive line, and the defense.

24. Has Tyreek Hill hit the apex of his career?

After running a 100-yard dash in just over 10 seconds, it is clear that Hill has not lost his speed, but questions remain as to whether or not opposing teams have figured out how to stop him. Defenses are playing man-up on Hill and getting physical with him off the snap, then allowing rollover coverage to take away the speed and timing of the Dolphins' offense. Is this the end of Hill's run?

23. Can Jaylen Waddle avoid the minor injuries that have plagued him so far?

Waddle wasn't drafted to be the Dolphins' WR2; he is a WR1 and is being paid like it. The problem is Hill is the WR1. Waddle, however, needs to start playing like he is the top guy. As good as he can be, he hasn't showcased his talent to the level of expectations. This is the year that he has to step up and take over games, but to do that, he needs to stop missing series due to minor injuries.

22. Will Zach Sieler show up to camp on time without a new contract?

Nothing is in writing for Sieler to be on time. He wants a new contract and deserves one. If the Dolphins give Jonnu Smith a new contract before camp, expect Sieler to sit out until he gets one.

21. Will Jonnu Smith be traded if he holds out of training camp?

This is going to be interesting because Smith may not make it to camp at all. If he does, will he sit out? Maybe. If he does, the Dolphins need to move on. They can't invest in a player like Smith unless the deal is 100% team-friendly and gives him minimal protection. Smith's best opportunity is to play out this season at another high level and hope for the best.

20. Can Nick Westbrook-Ikhine take over the 3rd WR spot?

There is going to be a legit battle in camp. Both NWI and Malik Washington will be competing for playing time and practice reps. Westbrook-Ikhine has a lot of experience and has produced, but Washington showed a lot of talent last season and has a lot of promise. This one will be a fun watch.

19. Can Tanner Conner continue to make the strides he showed during OTAs?

Conner looked good during OTAs and got a lot more reps thanks to Smith holding out for a new deal or trade. If the Smith situation isn't resolved, he will get more looks in camp. Conner has to make the most of his opportunities. He has shown consistency on the field, but he has to remain available.

18. How will rookie running back Ollie Gordon impact the offense?

The Dolphins added Alexander Mattison to be the short-yardage back this year, but then they drafted Gordon who plays physical in those situations. Gordon's addition could lead to an unexpected release of Mattison when the team cuts to 53.

17. Will James Daniels be healthy to start training camp?

Daniels went through the drills during OTAs and mini-camps, but he wasn't 100%, leading to questions about whether he will be able to start camp in late July. He will probably start off with light work over the first week or two, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out preseason games.

16. Will Ashtyn Davis become the leader in the secondary?

Davis quietly had a good offseason of practice. Players have started to look at him for answers as well. Davis could be the most important player at safety, and given his position, he should find himself being looked at by the younger guys for advice. Davis is in a good position to become a leader in the secondary; in fact, he may be the only one who can step into that role if Ramsey leaves.

15. Patrick Paul's replacement of Terron Armstead will be highly scrutinized.

No other player on the offensive line will be under the microscope like Paul. He replaces a possible future HOF tackle. His limited action last year didn't inspire anyone, but nor did it give reason to be apprehensive. This year, all eyes will be on the second-year player who will take over on the left side.

14. Will Jordan Phillips continue his impressive OTAs?

After impressing his coaches with his work ethic and drills, Phillips will be counted on to show the same level of intensity when the pads go on. Phillips isn't looking for rotational work this year; he wants to be part of the top three guys.

13. What kind of impact will new WR coach Robert Jones bring to the unit?

Jones has been saying all the right things about Hill and Waddle, but his coaching methods are going to be questioned if the WR unit doesn't improve over last year. He has utilized juggling to help the group with their hand and eye coordination, but route running will be more important.

12. Who will replace Jalen Ramsey from the free agent market?

If Ramsey ends up back in Miami, everyone will be shocked, even McDaniel. The reality of all this is he is likely gone early in camp. Miami may turn to guys like Asante Samuel or Rasul Douglas to replace him, but don't rule out a trade either.

11. Can Artie Burns stay healthy enough to practice?

Forget about whether or not he can play during the regular season, Burns has to make it through camp unscathed. The oft-injured CB is supposed to provide depth to the secondary, but health has been an issue throughout his entire career.

10. Where will Jonah Savaiinaea line up in camp?

The Dolphins haven't said where the 2nd round pick will play, but they have made it clear the plan is for him to play in one position only. Whether that is on the left or right side remains to be seen. Miami can say what they want, but Savaiinaea will practice at both spots early before settling into one of them.

9. Who will win the punting job?

Jake Bailey has been inconsistent as a punter, but he holds for Jason Sanders on field goal attempts. Sanders had his best season last year. Will Miami give the job to Ryan Stonehouse? Maybe, but only if he can hold well.

8. Will Tyrell Dodson secure his starting role outside?

Dodson was with the Dolphins for a short period last year. In that time, he looked good. This year he should be better with a full offseason under Anthony Weaver. Still, he will have to compete for the job outside.

7. Does Liam Eichenberg have a future in Miami beyond camp?

Camp will be an interesting one for Eichenberg. Miami can say they love his flexibility to play multiple spots, but if he can't prove he can be consistent and someone else does, he may end up back on the free agent line.

6. Can Zach Wilson prove he can be a reliable backup?

Tua Tagovailoa is an injury waiting to happen. Last season, Miami rolled with several QBs to take his place, none of them worked. Wilson has more experience than those QBs, but it hasn't always been good experience. He needs to step up if Miami has any hopes of winning, should Tua go down.

5. Will Jaylen Wright continue his OTA success?

OTAs were good for Wright, who looked explosive. Wright lost fat weight and put on more muscle with the hopes of being more productive in his second NFL season. We will get a good idea of how much better he can be when the pads are on.

4. Which tight ends will step up if Jonnu Smith gets moved?

Conner, Julian Hill, and Hayden Rucci all stand to get more practice reps if Smith leaves. Pharoah Brown is more of a primary blocker than a pass catcher, so in this case, Miami will either look for help on the market or run with the trio we mentioned.

3. Is this the final camp for Erik Ezukanma?

For the last two years, we have wondered if Ezukanma was done in Miami. He has not made an impact on the roster since being drafted. This year, the numbers may not be in his favor as the Dolphins have more depth at the position. This is a make-or-break camp for EZ-E.

2. Can Mike McDaniel actually hold his players accountable?

The biggest question heading into this year's training camp is McDaniel's ability to separate himself from the players. Accountability is important for any coach who is trying to complete a culture change. It starts with the head coach, but in this case, the HC wants to be liked by his players, and that might not be a possibility without compromising the season.

1. Does Chris Grier have any tricks up his sleeve?

The Dolphins have a clear issue in the secondary, and they have players who should be traded. It would be shocking to see Hill moved during camp, and everyone is expecting Ramsey to be moved. The question is, can Grier pull off a trade that brings someone into the organization who can increase their chances to not only make the playoffs, but also win a game in the postseason?