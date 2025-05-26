4 looming Dolphins battles that will fuel camp drama in 2025

Training camp is still two months away, and in between that is the true, dull off-season. It's the two months on the NFL calendar that don't at least have something great to talk about.



The Miami Dolphins offense looks to be in better shape that a year ago, but there are still questions on defense, but that doesn't mean the biggest competitions for roster spots are on that side of the ball.

The draft is over, there will be new additions to the team to kick off the month of June, but for the most part, it's all looking ahead to the start of camp in late July.

Over the summer's early month, June, there will still be a lingering practice session or two, but the real work to make the team will come much later. At least we can look forward to training camp battles, for those roster spots.

4 most intriguing 2025 position battles for Miami Dolphins fans to keep an eye on

Jake Bailey and Ryan Stonehouse are kicking for a roster spot

Honestly, it would be just like the Dolphins to keep both punters. Let Jake Bailey serve as the emergency punter and field goal holder for Jason Sanders, and Ryan Stonehouse can be the punter until he gets hurt.

I shouldn't speak that into existence. We know how this team can be. Regardless of the joke, there is an actual punting competition this year. Yes, that is where we are at with the Dolphins (woohoo!).

Cam Smith and Storm Duck could be the biggest competition of training camp

We say it could be simply because these are the two cornerbacks who have been penciled in to start at one of the two positions. The Dolphins could add another cornerback by trade, which would relegate them both to a backup role.

There is also the situation with Jalen Ramsey that needs to be addressed. Regardless, Cam Smith and Storm Duck will be fighting for playing time, if not as starters. Given the last two seasons of Smith's career, the money might be on Duck.

Ollie Gordon could eventually take Alexander Mattison's reps, and spot, on the Dolphins roster

The Dolphins love Ollie Gordon. For something like the eighth time in the last nine NFL Drafts, Miami, once again, took a mid to late-round running back. Gordon has great potential and is a hard-running, physical player.

It is possible he eventually takes short-yardage snaps from Alexander Mattison. The Dolphins added Mattison this offseason, but that doesn't mean his place on the team will be secure.

Who is going to win the final tight end job for the Dolphins?

Jonnu Smith showed why he is a No. 1 tight end. Pharaoh Brown has consistently shown why he is a top blocking tight end in the league. Miami may only carry one more tight end into the season, two at most. That makes for an interesting competition.

Julian Hill would seem to have the inside track because head coach Mike McDaniel seems to like him. The Dolphins have given him plenty of time to develop, but he is still making critical errors at the wrong time.

Tanner Conner and Hayden Rucci will push him. Both have shown promise, and it will be interesting if either can push Hill out of his job.

