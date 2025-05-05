Dolphins making a Jalen Ramsey trade nearly impossible on purpose

The saga of Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins continues to keep the wheels spinning (in mud). Nothing is changing, and if a new report is accurate, it isn't likely to.



Ramsey and the Dolphins appear to be at a standstill, with the team holding firm on what they want while cornerback's exploration of trade options may be hitting Chris Grier's wall.

It's hard to know exactly what went down with all of this. There were reports that the Dolphins asked Ramsey to take a pay cut, and other reports that Ramsey and Mike McDaniel don't get along. Grier has said publicly that Ramsey did not ask for a trade, did not ask for more money, and hadn't complained about the team.

Another report suggested Ramsey wants to play for a winning franchise, suggesting he doesn't believe Miami is that kind of team.



Now, it's all come to a standstill, and it's unclear what to believe. A new rumor is saying the Dolphins have received interest in Ramsey from other teams. We know the Los Angeles Rams have interest, but Miami apparently will not budge on the contract situation. The Dolphins, apparently, are unwilling to eat a big portion of the contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Miami Dolphins continue to make Jalen Ramsey situation worse.

There is one fact that stands out among all the speculation: Grier said both sides agreed to a mutual departure. When he publicly made that statement, he did so knowing the bridge to a return was likely going to be destroyed.

During the draft, Mike McDaniel fielded a question regarding the situation, and his response about only talking about players on the roster was another indication that the team was moving on.

Other teams know Miami put themselves in a bind. Grier may have the rights to Ramsey, but no other team is going to allow him to dictate his terms on a trade.

The biggest question is, can the Dolphins mend the fence and bring Ramsey back this season? Will it work? It's hard to say because we don't know all the details, but you don't air out the issues, claim you are going to trade someone, then come back and say, "Just kidding."

