Dolphins offense has one real weakness and it’s hiding in plain sight

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has had some good players on his offense in his first three years, but this season may be his best yet.



A popular social media meme is often posted asking, "Who's going to stop this roster?" For the Dolphins, the answer is McDaniel. It's his roster to implode, and if he can't put points on the board with this offense, he shouldn't be coaching, or at the absolute least, he shouldn't call plays.

Miami is loaded with talent this year on that side of the ball, and really, the only question is, can the defense do their jobs? How good is this offense? It'll be as good as McDaniel can make it, and if he can't get the unit to reach its full potential, then the team should say bye-bye in 2026.



Quarterback is the most important part of this equation outside of McDaniel. Tua Tagovailoa has to stay healthy. If he can't, the Dolphins are confident Zach Wilson can handle the job. They might be the only ones that feel that way. Despite being a starter previously, Wilson hasn't been successful in his NFL career.

Miami fans have been pounding their fists for a better offensive line while local media bombarded McDaniel and Chris Grier about the line for the last three seasons.



This year, the Dolphins drafted a physical guard, Jonah Savaiinaea, and signed James Daniels in free agency. They both should be a lot better than the Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg duo last year. Austin Jackson will return, but the big question is, can Patrick Paul handle the job at left tackle for Miami?



The Dolphins have a great wide receiver unit with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Malik Washington forming a great core. At tight end, Jonnu Smith proved his value in 2024, while Miami's running backs have been the most consistent position group through the last two seasons. Now with a revamped line, they should be better.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has to learn to spread the ball to his playmakers

The challenge for McDaniel in 2025 will be learning to take what defenses give him and make them pay. He needs to stop trying to impress everyone by calling his shots or taking deep throws for no reason downfield. He needs to read what defenses are doing, and then make them change it to stop his offense instead of being forced to change his offense.

Hill is being consistently handled now, but he is still someone they have to account for. If defenses take Hill out of the equation, use Waddle. If defenses take them both out, open it with Smith and Westbrook-Ikhine.

Defenses can't take them all out, and if for some reason they do, the Dolphins have De'Von Achane in the backfield, and a cache of running backs who can hit running lanes that should be easier to open in the middle.

The pieces are in place, and yes, Miami has to execute on the field, but over the last few seasons, especially the last part of 2023, and all of 2024, McDaniel has been the bigger issue.

That needs to change this year. He has the roster, but is he actually an offensive genius? That is what fans are still waiting to see.

