Mike McDaniel turned the Dolphins around (now he has to save them again)

For most Miami Dolphins fans, their first introduction to head coach Mike McDaniel came when the Dolphins' media department released a video of him on the plane heading to Miami.

The Dolphins released a video of McDaniel calling quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and another in which he says something to the effect of, "How can you not be excited?" McDaniel raised the bar with Dolphins fans. He was like all of us, a normal guy with a cool job.

The unpretentious head coach easily won over fans, and when the Dolphins made the playoffs in his first season, despite losing Tua at the end of the year, fans knew there was something special.

Or so they thought.

For the first time in decades, everything changed for the Dolphins

It appeared that the Dolphins had found their coach. McDaniel brought a new type of energy to Miami. He was a player's coach who understood the tremendous lengths many had gone through to get where they were. He was a coach who understood the diverse hardships, and he related far more to the underdogs.

McDaniel immediately connected with Tua. The Dolphins' first-round QB was coming off a tumultuous time with Brian Flores. He wasn't supported. He was ridiculed, sometimes publicly. There was no relationship there. Tagovailoa found salvation in McDaniel, and it showed on the field. McDaniel tailored his offense to what Tua does best, which is to get rid of the ball fast. Like his release, McDaniel surrounded him with incredible speed.

The Dolphins' offense became a powerhouse—unstoppable, despite coaching deficiencies. McDaniel was rewriting the way Miami played football. It was working. In 2023, McDaniel's offense bordered on being one of the best in the league.

Mike McDaniel's inexperience began to show, causing a quick turn of regression

The cracks began to show following the 2023 season. Miami's high-powered offensive machine was exposed late in the season by the Tennessee Titans. Teams had a blueprint to beat the Dolphins. Tennessee provided a glimpse into what was wrong with McDaniel's system and his quarterback.

While 2023 was incredible, 2024 would start to unravel quickly. McDaniel didn't have the answers to counter what other teams were doing. Chris Grier had become complacent, opting for cast-off backup quarterbacks because they believed Tagovailoa could stay healthy.

Miami refused to see the dangers of exposing Tua, refusing to fix an offensive line in desperate need of help, and spending money to appease Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey. McDaniel, however, got lost in what made him a coach the players wanted to be around.

McDaniel was still trying too hard to be their friend instead of their coach. Players took advantage by showing up late to meetings (or not at all).

As the injuries mounted and McDaniel had little to no answers, the discipline of the roster began to show frequently. The Dolphins' head coach, who had endeared himself to the players, was needed as a coach. A 1980s movie called Can't Buy Me Love serves as an interesting portrait of McDaniel. He bought his way into their circle, but inevitably, the reality would come out.

McDaniel can't be friends with his players, not on the level he is. A season that ended with such disappointing results—with little changes to McDaniel's approach—left some veterans wanting out.

Over his two previous seasons, McDaniel still had no answers. His play-calling was not exciting. His inability to stick with what worked was nonexistent most of the time. He couldn't hold leads or adjust his offense to put points on the board. Tua or no Tua, McDaniel was lost as a play-caller and head coach.

Mike McDaniel's future is dependent on results, both on the field and in the locker room

The culture change Stephen Ross had hoped for never happened. There is no direction in Miami, and McDaniel has yet to figure out how to balance the authority of being a coach while wanting to be included as their friend.

McDaniel has expressed confidence in this year's team. Miami has added physical players to the roster. Guys that play tough instead of finesse. The core of the Dolphins from last year no longer comprises the roster. Most of those players are gone. McDaniel has a better offensive line and an improved running back unit, but can he change the way he calls games to make it all work? Can he adjust?

If Miami is to turn around its season in 2025, which could be McDaniel's last, the head coach will be the reason. He must take control of his locker room and separate his personal relationships with his players.

The Dolphins are treading water, and they will either compete for a playoff spot this year or watch the New England Patriots take a step ahead of them. A critical season awaits.

McDaniel can coach when he isn't being cute or trying to call out hot-mic touchdowns before they are called into the huddle. He needs to step back and coach the Dolphins. If he can get the team back, keep control, and stop trying to keep them all happy, he might find a way to stick around and possibly get this team moving in the right direction.

More Dolphins News and Analysis