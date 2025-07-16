Dolphins sleepers who could steal key roster spots at training camp

Training camp is here, which means the start of various positional battles. This year, the Miami Dolphins will have plenty of competition as they move to get younger and, with some luck, begin to change the culture.

A changing culture might be a key that opens doors for a few players that may have otherwise been on the roster bubble.

With competition expected at nearly every position, having the right attitude and work ethic could set a player apart from someone equally talented. Regardless of how much a player gives, they still need to prove they can play.

This is where some players will step up and surprise everyone. Here are three names to watch.

Three players who could surprise everyone and earn key roster spots at Dolphins training camp

Grayson Murphy, LB

Grayson Murphy looked to be heading in the right direction before injury sidelined him last year in camp. For all intents and purposes, he is getting a do-over that few players in the NFL receive.

Murphy has yet to register a single appearance in a game, but this year should be different. He will look to steal a spot from one of the other linebackers, and players like Cameron Goode and Channing Tindall can no longer rely on the fact that they were drafted. Keep an eye on this potential "sleeper" when camp starts.

Larry Borom, OL

Larry Borom isn't really a "sleeper," considering every Dolphins fan knows who he is. He was one of the team's first-week free-agent additions.

Borom, however, could surprise in camp and steal a primary backup job away from, shall we say, Liam Eichenberg? This isn't to say that Eichenberg is on the bubble; he isn't yet. But Borom has the tools to turn in a solid camp and put himself in position to become the primary backup at guard.

Ollie Gordon, RB

Ollie Gordon made a lot of waves when he was drafted last April, and he should be ready to ride those same waves when camp starts.

Gordon isn't going to steal carries from De'Von Achane or Jaylen Wright, but if he can push hard and practice well, he could put Alexander Mattison on the cusp of being released when the Dolphins cut to 53.

