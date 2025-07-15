This Dolphins veteran is entering training camp with his job on the line

How many more years will veterans with little playing time and contributions be kept on the Miami Dolphins roster? For some, it could end this year.

With training camp starting in a matter of days, veteran linebacker Channing Tindall could find himself fighting for his Dolphins roster spot.

Tindall arrived in Miami with a lot of excitement. Fans loved his play at the college level, so when the Dolphins drafted the Georgia product, many believed he could ascend in a unit that needed help.

Tindall's career didn't start out great. He played in 16 games in his rookie year but only contributed three tackles. In 2023, he appeared in 17 games but had only eight tackles. In 11 games last year, he had five. The former third-round pick has yet to start a single game.

Channing Tindall faces a critical training camp to keep his Dolphins career alive

Tindall will have to compete with several other challengers this year. The Dolphins will get Bradley Chubb back. They added Willie Gay and K.J. Britt in free agency, as well as Tyrel Dodson, who played well for the Dolphins in a short season last year.

The Dolphins are hoping that Grayson Murphy will continue his play from last summer, prior to his camp injury that sidelined him for the season. Murphy could climb the depth chart quickly. Add in Mohamed Kamara, who spent most of his rookie season inactive, and Tindall could be facing an uphill climb if he can't move forward quickly when camp starts this year.

Tindall has the talent, but so far, he hasn't shown enough to warrant another season or a roster spot simply because he was a Day 2 draft pick. At some point, he needs to show more than just promise, and this might be his last chance to do so in Miami.

