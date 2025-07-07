Dolphins defense might have a camp battle nobody expected

The Miami Dolphins have a great stable of linebackers, provided they stay healthy. That is a big question heading into the new season.

In 2024, the Dolphins never got Bradley Chubb back on the field, they didn't have Jaelan Phillips for the entire season, and Chop Robinson was a rookie left to figure it out on his own.

ESPN recently wrote a piece on every team's potential "surprise" player heading into the season. Marcel Louis-Jacques believes that Grayson Murphy, who missed his entire rookie season due to injury, is this year's player to watch.

"On a team that features Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson, Murphy made splash plays in the backfield during spring practices," writes Louis-Jacques. "The aforementioned three pass rushers should dominate snaps when healthy, but staying healthy has been difficult over the past two seasons -- even for Murphy, who landed on injured reserve in August after signing as an undrafted free agent last season."

Grayson did look good in camp last year and there was a belief he could see linebacker snaps. What he could have done in the season is anyone's guess, given the fact that no one knew if Grayson would actually start or even be active on game days.

The player Dolphins fans may also want to keep an eye on comes with higher expectations

In 2024's draft, the Dolphins felt Mohamed Kamara was worth a fifth-round pick. Mohamed wasn't horrible in camp, but did go through growing pains as most rookies do. Kamara made enough plays to believe he would see work on Sundays in the regular season, but that didn't happen.

Kamara spent most of his rookie season inactive. He appeared in only five games for the Dolphins last season, despite the plethora of injuries to the linebacker unit. He was on the field for a total of 24 plays and only posted 30 special teams snaps.

Kamara has a lot of growth ahead of him, and while the Dolphins didn't draft him to be a full-time player last year, expect him to play a bigger part this season after having a season under his belt.

