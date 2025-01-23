Mohamed Kamara and 3 other Dolphins breakout candidates in 2025

The Miami Dolphins had a high opinion of linebacker Mohamed Kamara when they selected him in the 2024 NFL Draft, but when the season started, he sat on the sidelines.

Kamara only played 26 snaps as a Dolphins rookie. For the rest of the season, he was inactive.

That has to change in 2025, and Pro Football Focus named him the Dolphins' biggest breakout candidate in 2025. First, he needs to get on the field.

Kamara has a high, non-stop motor. He has a good vision of the field and quick reactions to determining pass or run. So, what kept him back in 2024?

Many analysts believed Kamara was the steal of the 2024 draft, yet he was active for only two games. Surprisingly, Kamara's best ability is to rush the passer, but the Dolphins left him on the sideline despite needing pass-rush help.

While considered to be undersized to play against the run consistently, Kamara's 2024 was far from what anyone expected. That could change in 2025 with more opportunities.

Which other Dolphins players could enjoy breakout seasons in 2025?

Patrick Paul, T

Patrick Paul is set to take over the left tackle position if Terron Armstead is released or retires. In his limited play in 2024, Paul showed signs of being a potential star at left tackle.

He has a lot of growth to get through before he can be pegged as a top left tackle, but there are things to build upon. Paul has the size and skill set to be good. If Armstead is gone, Paul could anchor the line for the next 10 years.

Storm Duck, CB

Storm Duck got some good experience in 2024 and now should be ready to take on a bigger role in 2025. Duck showed good signs of growth and maturity in his limited opportunities, but another year in the system should provide him with more playing time.

Duck won't likely make his mark on the boundary, but he could see more action as a nickel/dime corner inside until he gets more time outside.

Malik Washington, WR

Malik Washington almost had a full coming-out party, but injuries sidelined his 2025 season. When he was healthy later in the year, he began to star.

The rookie impressed in the preseason, putting up a combined 272 yards in rushing, receiving, and returning. He had to wait until late in the year to start earning consistent playing time, but in the final four games of the regular season, Washington caught 16 passes for 169 yards.

Next year, the Dolphins' young receiver should take a huge leap forward, both in playing time and statistics. Washington has the tools to be great, and he could get more snaps moving forward, especially if Tyreek Hill departs.

