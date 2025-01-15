Unsettling comments add concern to Tyreek Hill's future with the Dolphins

The drama between the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill is just getting started, and neither the team nor the player are saying he is staying.

Last week, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made waves when he began discussing the 2024 issues Hill had to deal with. Speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show" recently, Rosenhaus used his magic agent wand to paint Hill as a player who was all about the team.

Rosenhaus talked about Hill playing with a broken wrist that doctors said he should have surgery on. He discussed how Hill was emotional after the Week 18 loss to the New York Jets and wanted to be a part of the Dolphins, but there was more to that as well.

What wasn't shown immediately in the clips that made their rounds on social media was Rosenhaus declining to say Hill would be back with the Dolphins. In fact, he said it was something he needed to discuss with the Hill.

In the segment, it was asked by a member of the podcast if Hill still wants to remain with Miami. Rosenhaus provided an answer that probably isn't going to give Dolphins fans a ton of confidence about the All-Pro wide receiver sticking around for the 2025 season.



"So, um, let me just say this. I've gotta have that conversation with Tyreek. I'm not going to speak for him. We'll discuss that. That's going to be really something that we work out [in the near future]. I'm not going to say he does [or] he doesn't. That's a discussion I'm going to have to have with him that I haven't had yet."

There is more to this than Dolphins fans know or probably want to know but the writing is on the wall for Hill and his agent to ask the Dolphins for a trade before the start of the league new year in March.

Any trade won't become official until March 12th, but it clearly is setting up to be an offseason that involves a potential move for Hill.

Miami Dolphins don't owe Tyreek Hill anything and should play hardball

If Hill ultimately wants out of Miami, the Dolphins should try to make that happen but not at the risk of hurting the franchise.

Miami can't simply walk into negotiations and take whatever is offered. They can't simply walk in and agree to eat every dime of the contract. Miami doesn't owe Hill anything. They gave him more money last season and he is a big part of their offense.

Keeping Hill happy has become a big deal and while making him stay in Miami may not be what Hill wants to hear, it might be what is best for the Dolphins. But it sounds like this isn't something that will simply go away.

