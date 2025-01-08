5 potential landing spots for Tyreek Hill if Dolphins explore trade

When March arrives, Miami Dolphins fans should expect to hear Tyreek Hill's name mentioned a lot as the new league year approaches.

Hill made it clear that he wanted out of Miami after the Dolphins got beaten by the New York Jets in Week 18. He apparently took himself out of the game in the fourth quarter after he and several others were watching the scoreboard of the Broncos-Chiefs game.

Fans are relatively forgiving when they realize there are no more avenues to make the playoffs, but the comments after the game were enough for most to wave goodbye.

Hill will be a hot-button topic when the new year and free agency get close. Will the Dolphins listen to trade offers? Will they try to keep him? To do so, Miami may have to throw more money in his direction, something the team must avoid at all costs.

While Hill has a lot of talent, he has devalued himself over the last three seasons. Off-field issues have continued to be a problem, and he has become more or less a "me-first" player. His pursuit of 2,000 yards in a season became a problem for the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023, and he came nowhere near that in 2024.

Which teams could the Dolphins make a deal with?

Potential landing spots for Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2025

Kansas City Chiefs

It wouldn't be the first time talk of a potential return to Kansas City has come up.

The Chiefs, especially Patrick Mahomes, could control Hill more than most teams, and he would likely be toeing the line. The question is whether or not the Chiefs actually want him back, and that might be a hard no.

Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers is the first Ravens WR to make the Pro Bowl in decades. The franchise simply doesn't tend to put money into the position, but this might be different. The Dolphins will need to eat a big portion of Hill's salary, which could be enticing to Baltimore.

If the Ravens come up short in their pursuit of a Super Bowl this year, Hill could be the type of player they believe puts them closer in 2025. Compensation wouldn't be too much for the Ravens, who are not afraid to move draft capital for top players.

Dallas Cowboys

Right now, the talk around Dallas is about the future of Mike McCarthy and his entire coaching staff, who are all without contract extensions. Regardless, the Cowboys need to win next year. Jerry Jones is getting far too old not to make a big spending run to buy a winner.

With Dak Prescott returning and CeeDee Lamb one of the best WRs in the league, adding Hill might be the bold move Jones thinks will make his offense better.

Los Angeles Chargers

There is no part of me that believes Hill would be happy on the Chargers roster, but he would get to face the Chiefs twice a year, would have a quarterback with a big arm who can sling it downfield, and a head coach who can manage his ego.

The Chargers are desperate for WR help, and while Ladd McConkey showed a lot in his rookie season, the only other wideout is Quentin Johnston. Hill would give the Chargers an immediate upgrade. It would make a lot of sense.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders need more on offense, and they need better receivers for rookie standout Jayden Daniels. Washington has the cap room and draft capital to make a move. They are chasing the Eagles in the division and continue to hold off the Cowboys, who should be going all-in in 2025.

Overall, moving on from Hill is not a guarantee, but it should be. The Dolphins want to establish a different culture in the locker room, and while Hill has been good for guys like Tua Tagovailoa, he clearly isn't buying into the system unless he is the system.

