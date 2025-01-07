Projected landing spot for Tyreek Hill is painfully obvious for Dolphins fans

The Miami Dolphins missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2021, and Tyreek Hill was not happy about it. The third-year Miami receiver went on a tangent after the Dolphins' loss to the New. York Jets in Week 18, noting that he's "out" and while he enjoyed his time with the Dolphins, he's ready to move on.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was later asked about why Hill wasn't playing in the fourth quarter of the eventual loss to the Jets. McDaniel responded that he was told Hill was "unavailable". Many have wondered whether Hill quit on his team when the Dolphins realized the Kansas City Chiefs backups weren't going to put up a fight against the Denver Broncos, thus ending Miami's playoff hopes once and for all.

Hill seemed to embrace the quitting rumors, as he photoshopped a picture of him onto Antonio Brown in the game where Brown quit on the Buccaneers, his team at the time. So, yeah, one might say it's not trending positively for Hill and the Dolphins.

When discussing Hill's future, Nick Wright mentioned on FS1's First Things First that he thinks the Dolphins will trade Hill in the offseason, which wouldn't surprise anyone.

"[The Dolphins are] gonna get a second- or a third-round pick for Tyreek Hill, maybe from the Chargers, more likely an NFC team like the Cowboys or the Commanders…and that team will release him and in 2026 he'll be a Chief again."

Nick Wright thinks he has Tyreek Hill's future figured out

According to Wright, the Dolphins will trade Hill in the offseason, likely to an NFC team, though he does list the Chargers as a potential destination. That team will hold onto Hill for a single season, release the receiver, and then he'll go on to reunite with the Chiefs, who he spent six years with before getting traded to Miami.

Hill was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2016, spent six seasons there and became a bonafide star under Andy Reid. When contract negotiations went awry between Hill and the Chiefs, he was traded to the Dolphins, where he balled out during his first two seasons and helped the team make the playoffs.

Tua Tagovailoa missed six games this season, and Hill's numbers suffered as a result. That being said, he still quit on his team, and that could make him a less popular candidate for teams on the open market. It'll be interesting to see how all of this plays out for the Dolphins, but it feels pretty clear that Hill won't be back in Miami in 2025.

