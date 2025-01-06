Dolphins comments on Tyreek Hill suggest top WR quit on the team

Whether it is simple frustration from a season gone horribly bad or another one of his off-the-cuff comments to get everyone riled up, Tyreek Hill grabbed a lot of attention after the Miami Dolphins lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, including his head coach.

Following the game, Hill spoke with the media and opened up and said more than fans and probably the Dolphins wanted him to say about his future. Is he serious, or is this just Hill being himself?

"I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Clearly, Hill was not happy but McDaniel didn't have much to say about the fact his top wide receiver is mad. McDaniel will wait this one out a couple of days to see what happens next.

Mike McDaniel on Tyreek Hill: “I’m not going to be too much weight on second hand postgame disappointment statements. We will see how next couple days progress in convos with him and I.”



McDaniel on why Tyreek didn’t play in 4th Q: “I was informed he was unavailable right before… https://t.co/lGgniaCZq9 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 6, 2025

The bigger question is why Hill wasn't on the field when the Dolphins needed him. While most fans were throwing in the towel as the Kansas City Chiefs folded up shop and let the Denver Broncos walk all over them, Hill apparently may have had enough. If he did take himself out of the game, he needs to answer for that if an injury wasn't the reason.

Miami looked horrible against the Jets for most of the game, putting up just six points in the first three quarters before finally getting a touchdown. Hill, who was targeted a few times, didn't catch a single pass and didn't reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

Hill had his worst season as a pro since his rookie year, and while he managed to hide any frustrations he had throughout the year, this is the first time that he clearly made noise.

If Mike McDaniel lost Tyreek Hill, he probably lost the rest of the Miami Dolphins as well

There are a lot of fans and media members who think the Dolphins need to replace McDaniel after the season. The team looked as though they were not prepared for their final game of the year. McDaniel has to answer to that. Not to the fans but to Stephen Ross.

As for Hill, it will be interesting to see what happens after a couple of days have passed. This season was brutal for the receiver, who has been among the NFL's top pass-catchers over the last five years.



Things might get a lot more interesting in Miami this week.

