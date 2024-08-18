Jaelan Phillips had epic reaction to Mohamed Kamara's first Dolphins sack
This is a moment that Miami Dolphins rookie Mohamed Kamara is going to remember for a while. With so many injuries on the edge for the Miami defense, the rookie is going to have to play beyond his years this fall to help out Mike McDaniel.
In the preseason Week 2 showdown vs. the Commanders, Kamara is showing everyone, including the Miami staff, that he's got a ton of potential. Kamara is making a difference, even posting the first sack of his young Miami career, eating up Jeff Driskel. Fans in the stands were fired up and the same can be said for veteran Jaelan Phillips. The TV broadcast showed how happy he was for his new teammate. This reaction is priceless:
Jaelan Phillips loved seeing Mohamed Kamara post his first career sack
Kamara let out a huge scream after making his big-time play and understandably so. It's every young pass-rusher's dream to get that first sack out of the way. Now, many more are coming for the Colorado State product, who was taken in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
As for Phillips, you can't help but smile when seeing the way he celebrated this play from Kamara. Rocking some pretty awesome glasses, Phillips let out a yell of his own and was flexing like there was no tomorrow. Yup, there's nothing not to love about that clip Miami posted.
Phillips was able to return to practice out of nowhere, as he's still working his way back from his torn Achilles vs. the Jets last campaign. He's surely sick and tired of not putting the pads on, but for now, he's letting other players get him jacked up with an outstanding moment. This time around it was Kamara, who will never forget this game vs. Washington. You know this probably means the world to him and his family.