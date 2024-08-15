Jaelan Phillips has an awesome mindset on his recovery and Dolphins' future
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are thrilled to have Jaelan Phillips back on the field and now, they need to deal with the fact that he doesn't want to leave, and that is a great thing.
Phillips is in the final season of his rookie contract. The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option, keeping him with the Dolphins at least through 2025. Beyond that, Phillips doesn't want to play anywhere else. He has called Miami home for a long time and isn't ready to end it, but it may not be his decision to make, not entirely anyway.
Following a recent practice, Phillips spoke with the media and was asked about his health, his recovery, and what it means to be back suited up. One of the last questions regarded the Dolphins picking up his fifth-year option after he was already out with an Achilles injury.
"I want to be here as long as they will keep me. I love being a Dolphin." He continued by saying that he wants to help the organization. Phillips has had a lot of time to reflect on his career thus far and the injury that sidelined him. As he put it, he was "balling" during the Jets game, and his season was on track for a Pro Bowl bid before the Black Friday game, which sent him to the locker room for the rest of the year.
Jaelan Phillips deserves an extension from the Miami Dolphins
Dolphins fans got to watch it play out live during the game and then relive it on HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, which was airing at the time. Phillips himself said it wasn't easy watching the episode.
Phillips says he is "listening to his body" about his recovery. While he is thrilled to be on the field, he knows that he still has things to overcome, including the mental part of the recovery process. Hopefully, the Dolphins will be able to use him in a rotational role to start the season and give him more time to get back to 100 percent.