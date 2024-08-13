Jaelan Phillips quiets down concerns over his early return to the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Jaelan Phillips has told the media for a few months that he would be ready for the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season. Out of nowhere, he took a huge step toward making that a reality. He was taken off the PUP list and returned to practice.
Just because Phillips is back at practice doesn't mean he is 100 percent playing in the team's opener in early September when the Jaguars come to Hard Rock Stadium. Phillips knows this is another step in a longer process. However, he has calmed plenty of people over his early return.
"The more that I have done, the more confidence I have gotten," Phillips told the media after his first practice. He also knows that he is taking things slowly.
Jaelan Phillips is thrilled to be back on the practice field for the Dolphins
Phillips has to be certain that he can withstand the rigors of the NFL, but more importantly, he has to be certain that his Achilles will hold up. Phillips is 8.5 months removed from tearing it, and his recovery has been nothing short of amazing. The biggest challenge for the stud pass-rusher remains in front of him.
Confidence is a key to his success and pushing off at the snap is what caused his initial injury. Now he has to get back on the field, test the leg physically and mentally, and go through the reps. It very much is a mental process for a player who uses a quick first step off the snap to get around much bigger offensive tackles.
Once Phillips has the confidence, he will relax and get back to doing what he was last season - having the best year of his career. Will he overcome it? He will, in time, and the more practice sessions he has the better he will be.