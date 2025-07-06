It's not even training camp but Dolphins have doomed themselves at key position

The Miami Dolphins have a problem in their secondary, and it is 100 percent clear to anyone watching from the outside that they created the issues themselves.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is a good football coach, but he will have his work cut out for him. While his front seven should be dominant, the Dolphins are banking on the secondary not needing to be great.

Nothing showcases that more than their decision to trade Jalen Ramsey. Adding Minkah Fitzpatrick will help, but the boundaries are still going to be a problem.

The idea is simple. Miami, it seems, is putting its money on the defensive front to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They believe they can force quick throws that will limit the coverage needs on the outside. Problematic? Absolutely, if the Dolphins can't consistently get pressure.

The Dolphins created the CB problem and there is no one else to blame

The 2025 offseason isn't where this all began. Chris Grier giving Xavien Howard more money and releasing him a year after Byron Jones was released was the start. Then, a trade for Ramsey, an ill-advised contract restructure, releasing Kendall Fuller, and not having players in place ready to step up is the problem.

Miami's boundary starters will be whoever wins the job between Cam Smith and Storm Duck; the other side will be Artie Burns or a free agent. Burns has rarely been healthy in his entire NFL career.

Adding to this issue is the fact that the Dolphins made it clear they had no intentions of making a move until after Ramsey was traded. They have offered one contract, to Rasul Douglas, and to no one else. Douglas turned them down.

At some point, it needs to change, but any moves this year may come too late to start the season the way the team hopes.

