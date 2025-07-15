Dolphins rocked by possible training camp absence (and it's not Tyreek Hill)

The Miami Dolphins' 2025 draft class and other rookies will report to training camp in a matter of days, but they may be without one key member of their draft class.

Chris Grier invested significant draft capital to land Jonah Savaiinaea. He traded the team's second, third, and fourth round picks to move up to grab the Arizona lineman at pick No. 37. Little did they know it would be a problem. In fact, the entire league didn't realize the second round would be a problem.

So far, 30 of 32 players taken in the second round remain unsigned, including Savaiinaea. The reason? The Texans handed wide receiver Jayden Higgens, whom they took No. 34 overall, a fully-guaranteed four-year deal. The Browns followed suit by giving their second-round pick, Carson Schwesinger, a fully-guaranteed deal as well.

The Texans made the decision to fully guarantee the deal way back in May, so this has been an ongoing issues for nearly two months.

Dolphins may be without 2025 second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea to start training camp

Welcome to the new NFL.

The Dolphins took their new offensive guard three selections after the Texans took Higgins. With the first two picks locked up on four-year fully guaranteed deals, Miami could be waiting for the next domino to fall.

Former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, who was drafted by the Saints at pick 40, has informed New Orleans that he will not sign without a fully guaranteed contract as well. Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris already did not report for training camp along with the team's rookies.

The Dolphins need Savaiinaea in camp, and they can't wait for Seattle or Cleveland now. The odds of getting the rookie for anything less than a fully guaranteed deal are almost zero, and they should realize that.

One thing is for certain: the road ahead has been permanently paved with guaranteed contracts for the top half of the second-round draft picks.