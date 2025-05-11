Texans just made Dolphins' rookie contract talks way more difficult

Beginning with Quinn Ewers, the Miami Dolphins signed several of their rookies this week, but one remains.

The Dolphins drafted eight players in last month's draft. Entering the three-day event with 10 total selections, the Dolphins traded a couple of picks away as they moved around on Days 2 and 3.

Miami has most of its draft selections now under contract, including first-round pick Kenneth Grant, who agreed to a deal on Friday morning. The team has also announced the signings of these rookies:

Jordan Phillips

Jason Marshall

Dante Trader

Ollie Gordon

Zeek Biggers

That leaves one remaining unsigned rookie: Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, whom the Dolphins selected in the second round.

Texans handing out a fully guaranteed contract doesn't help the Dolphins with Jonah Savaiinaea

Miami's second-round pick may be harder to get under contract because the Houston Texans signed their second-round pick, Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins, to a fully guaranteed rookie contract. Higgins was taken four spots before Savaiinaea. It's the first time in NFL history that a second-round pick has had his deal fully guaranteed.

The NFL and NFLPA made it much easier for NFL teams to get draft picks signed early. The rookie scale has eliminated many of the holdouts. In 2024, the Dolphins didn't sign their rookie class until after June 1 due to salary cap restraints, as they needed the money from Emmanuel Ogbah's post-June 1 release.

Miami had the money to get it done this year, but Houston's move might make the Savaiinaea deal a little more challenging.

With the rookie class almost completed, the Dolphins can turn their attention to filling the remaining holes on their roster, specifically at cornerback, which remains a problem area — especially if they trade Jalen Ramsey.

