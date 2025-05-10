Dolphins sign new QB and fans already see the writing on the wall

The Miami Dolphins will hold their first rookie mini-camp this weekend, and they are working to get their draft class under contract.



On Friday, Miami was able to ink former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who the team selected in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft, to his rookie contract.

Ewers will compete with Zach Wilson for the backup job this year and will most likely see most of his first season inactive as the emergency third quarterback. Eventually, he should take over as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.



Following his 2023 season at Texas, Ewers was considered a potential top-five quarterback in this year's class. But he regressed in 2024, which led to his fall to the seventh round in this year's draft.

What's next for the Miami Dolphins heading into the rookie mini-camp weekend?

The Dolphins are holding their rookie camp this week, with veterans reporting for a voluntary camp later this month. Miami doesn't have to have its rookies under contract before this weekend's camp, but it is getting started on making it happen.

Next week on Wednesday, May 14th, we will see the release of the 2025 NFL schedule, and every team will finally get to know when they will be playing each of their opponents.

The Dolphins will also find out soon who they will play in this year's International Series game in Spain. It will be the first time the NFL has played in the country and there are already reports of early leaks making their way around social media about how Miami could be potentially facing the Washington Commanders in Spain.

As for Ewers, he has a ways to go before he is NFL-ready. But there is a lot to like about him, and he could turn out to be a steal.

