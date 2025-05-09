Rumored Dolphins schedule leak hints at epic showdown with rising NFC threat

The full Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2025 season won't be released until next week, but one game has potentially been leaked.



Miami will be the first team to host a game in Spain during a regular season game. The NFL has expanded its International Series and will see the first game ever to be played in Madrid, Spain. The Dolphins already knew they were playing there, they just didn't know who or when.

However, Miami and its fans now potentially know that information, as WPLG's Brandon Liguori shared on Thursday that the Dolphins will face the Washington Commanders in Week 11 in Madrid.

The opponent will be a tough game, but it should be a good game for the crowd. The Commanders made it to the NFC Championship last season. They have a young, talented quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and a quality head coach in Dan Quinn.

Rumored Miami Dolphins schedule leak could point to them having a Week 12 bye after their game against the Washington Commanders

With Miami playing in week 11, in Spain, should these reports prove accurate, it is likely they will follow week 11 with their bye week. This is good news as it will allow them to get a little rest before what everyone hopes is a playoff push. If this happens, the Dolphins will come out of Week 12 with 6 games remaining in the season.

On Thursday, two other International Series games were possibly leaked to the public, but these also have not been officially confirmed by the NFL. According to the leak, the New York Jets will host the Denver Broncos in London, England, in Week 6, and in Week 7, the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Rams in London.

Dolphins fans will have a good idea of what to expect when they travel to Madrid. Miami will enter the 2025 season with hopes, but also held breaths. The biggest question is whether or not the 2024 season was simply bad luck, or a failure that will continue.

More Dolphins News and Analysis