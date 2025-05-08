1 burning question every AFC East team must answer in 2025

Like the Miami Dolphins, the AFC East will have plenty of questions to answer before the season begins.

The AFC East should be interesting this year. Is it a two-team race to the top, or have the New England Patriots and New York Jets done enough to set themselves up to make a move? Miami could be excellent if it corrects some of its problems.

It's easy to look at the offseason changes in the division and say, "Miami didn't do enough," but the Dolphins have a better core to build around and fewer areas of need at most positions. They may still need to address the corner situation, but overall, like the others, the on-paper roster isn't bad.

Biggest questions facing all four AFC East teams after the 2025 NFL Draft

Dolphins: What's next for Jalen Ramsey?

Miami addressed the defensive line, the offensive line, and even safety. It still hasn't touched the cornerback position. No other position, as of today, is of more concern.

Chris Grier doesn't see it that way and believes there are moves he can make via trade or from available free agents. If Jalen Ramsey leaves, add another hole to the unit. If the Dolphins can fix this, the biggest question remaining is whether Mike McDaniel can learn how to call plays.

Bills: Will they sign James Cook to a long-term extension?

The Bills have to be looking at the rest of the division and yawning. They have had a decent offseason so far. Their draft wasn't bad, and they added talent in free agency.

The Bills' biggest question is at running back. James Cook wants a new contract and skipped early team workouts. Will he hold out or try to force a trade? Cook won't be difficult to replace if he were to leave, but at some point, they will figure it out. Cook is under contract, so he isn't likely to go anywhere.

Jets: Is Justin Fields the answer at QB?

The Jets had a good draft. They often do, considering they select so high in the rounds. The problem has been developing that talent to work cohesively. Robert Saleh couldn't do that. The Jets believed Aaron Rodgers could bridge that deficiency. Nope.

This year, the question is whether Justin Fields can lead the team offensively. He has gone from Chicago to Pittsburgh, started, then got benched, and now will deal with the New York media while trying to figure out what QB he is going to be. Again, the Jets are putting a lot of pressure on a QB to hide other issues.

Patriots: How quickly can Mike Vrabel turn things around?

The Patriots spent a lot of money in 2025. This is not going to be the same team that was on the field last year. It's a shame, too, because Jerod Mayo wasn't given the same players to work with. New head coach Mike Vrabel has much more talent, but he also has to cultivate them.

This isn't the old "Patriot Way" under Bill Belichick, and there is no Tom Brady. Vrable is the big question. Will he try to use Belichick's coaching style to turn around the franchise? Can it work? They will be tougher, but 2025 may not be the year they climb the ladder over anyone but the Jets.

