Buffalo Bills draft a cornerback for the Miami Dolphins to torch offensively

The 2025 NFL Draft has closed the books on the first round, and the Buffalo Bills are still giving their AFC East rivals enough ammunition to at least generate a snicker.

Buffalo used its first-round pick on University of Kentucky corner Maxwell Hairston. The move isn't a bad one by any means. Hairston was thrilled to hear his name called, but he is about to find out that the AFC East is a tough place to play.

Hairston will get to face Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle twice a year, and he will face the Patriots' new addition, Stefon Diggs, and Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, as well. Drafting a corner might eventually improve their defense, but the Bills need to chase down Patrick Mahomes, who has toasted them in the postseason.

There is going to be a learning curve for Hairston, who was considered a mid-second-round prospect. He will have to get up to speed quickly if he is going to find success in his rookie season.

Miami Dolphins fans have nothing to worry about after the Bills pick Maxwell Hairston.

Unlike the Patriots, who drafted LSU tackle Will Campbell, and the Jets, who selected offensive lineman Armand Membou, the Bills are hoping they bolstered their defense enough to take another step late in the season.

While Hairston is talented, the Dolphins shouldn't be overly concerned. In fact, they should start planning how they are going to exploit the rookie in 2025. Mike McDaniel faces a critical season as the team's head coach, and his offense needs to click early if it is going to find success.

Miami played chess with the other two teams in the division, matching their offensive line selections with a top defensive tackle prospect. They won't need to draft a wide receiver to counter the Bills' selection of Hairston.