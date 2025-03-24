All-Pro WR could be returning to the AFC East (but not with the Dolphins)

The AFC East could be getting a lot more interesting for the Miami Dolphins with rumors about the return of a former top receiver to the division.



There was nothing more fun than watching the Buffalo Bills implode by the Stefon Diggs drama two seasons ago. Eventually, it got bad enough that Diggs' future with the Bills was inevitably at an end, and Buffalo traded him. After a season with the Houston Texans, Diggs is once again rumored to be heading back to the East.

Diggs visited with the New England Patriots recently. He is coming off an ACL injury but should be ready for the season. His visit with the Patriots did not end with a contract, and there are some who believe he could end up with the Broncos.

Seeing Diggs back in the AFC East would be interesting. There has been speculation he could re-join the Bills or potentially join the New York Jets but there has been nothing concrete to suggest they are anything more than speculation.

Stefon Diggs returning to AFC East could be a fun watch for Miami Dolphins fans

At this point in his career, Diggs' talent level is nowhere near what it used to be when he was moved to the Bills from the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

He isn't the same receiver, and part of that reason is because of his usage and personal irritations regarding his statistics and lack of winning. In Buffalo, he didn't seem to fit or live up to the hype that the move generated.

In New England, it's unlikely he would resurface as a great receiver option, considering their team is undergoing a lot of philosophical changes with a new head coach, Mike Vrabel, and a second-year quarterback, Drake Maye.

If Diggs wants to win, his best bet might be with the Denver Broncos where he would at least join a team coming off a solid season that ended with a trip to the playoffs.

If he is chasing money, any offer the Patriots potentially made might ultimately turn out to be the best he gets this offseason. Diggs signing with New England would definitely make the Patriots vs. Bills games a lot more interesting next season.

