Tyreek Hill just gave Dolphins fans a quiet reason to stop worrying

Miami Dolphins fans, and many in the media, have questioned Tyreek Hill's commitment to the team. There have been a lot of reasons why.

This offseason has been full of Hill's voice. From the postgame locker-room tirade to various posts on platforms like X and Instagram, Hill has managed to stay in the news for all the wrong reasons.

He was back on social media this week and again has fans talking.

Hill posted a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed after having a second surgery on his wrist. Fans want to know why he waited this long to have it done. They shouldn't be asking this.

Hill had surgery after the season, and this one indicates he needed more than one. Surgery of this kind is typically done a month or more apart to give the hand time to heal, and doctors assess for more damage. With OTAs and minicamp season ready to ramp up, the timing may not be ideal, but it is necessary.

Tyreek Hill's latest wrist surgery should quiet the naysayers about his commitment to football

Hill reportedly hurt his wrist in a training camp practice against the Washington Commanders. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, would later report Hill was told he would need surgery. He opted not to have it done and played the season with the issue. Hill dropped far more passes than he usually would, and the wrist could be why.

The injury could also explain why Hill has not drawn much interest in a potential trade. His contract is also likely the reason, as are his issues off-field. Hill should be ready for camp, and while this surgery is nothing to worry about, a third surgery closer to training camp would start to raise a red flag.

There is still a lot of time between now and the start of camp, and let's face it, Hill doesn't need the practice should he miss a week or two. Right now, he shouldn't miss anything but the OTAs.

