Tyreek Hill reignites tiresome Dolphins trade rumors with a series of posts

Tyreek Hill is once again fanning the embers of a smoldering pile of tinder. After the trade talk started to cool, Hill threw some more fuel on it.

Trade speculation has been ongoing since the 2024 season came to an abrupt halt, including a season-ending walk-off tantrum from the Miami Dolphins' highest-paid receiver.

This is simply a case of Hill being Hill, but at some point, it becomes tiresome. The whole humor thing used to work well enough to get fans to laugh, but considering the way the 2024 season ended, most are simply done with the schtick.

On Sunday, the founder of Over The Cap, known as "Jason_OTC" on the social platform X, asked for questions from his followers. One question: Who is the biggest draft night player trade candidate? Jason replied: "Probably Tyreek Hill."

Well, Hill also read the message and had to chime in because that is what Hill does these days. He trolls the media, and he trolls his own fanbase. The All-Pro receiver posted several tweets with different emojis, including this one:

Tyreek Hill trade speculation will not end anytime soon

We can't expect Hill to stay off social media, and we can't expect anyone else to stop speculating on his future with the Dolphins. As the draft approaches, Hill's name will be mentioned quite a bit, and every time it is, he will have something to post about it.

Ultimately, despite the Dolphins not quashing the rumors, the draft will pass, and things will quiet down until June 1 approaches. At that point, the trade becomes more financially viable for the Dolphins, and all that speculation will surface once again. It will repeat again in August and early September before the season begins and final cuts are made.

Still, Hill will be on the Dolphins' roster, but the speculation will only be on the back burner. Come November, Dolphins fans can expect more "trade Tyreek" talk, especially if the Dolphins are not having a good season. That is when it will all stop because he will either be traded or finish out the year.

Then we get to rinse and repeat it all over again, and throughout it all, expect Hill to continue throwing more kindling onto the smoldering ash.

