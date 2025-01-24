Here's the perfect way for Dolphins to handle the Tyreek Hill situation

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill wants out this offseason, or at least he said he did. As time goes by, cooler heads will prevail, but Hill may have burned some early bridges ahead of 2025.

Chris Grier would not say outright the Dolphins would not trade Hill this offseason. In his post-season press conference, Grier mentioned they wanted him back but needed to talk with Hill about his future.

Over on Hill's side, Drew Rosenhaus spoke on the Pat McAfee Show and said that Hill loves playing Miami but also would not say that Hill doesn't want to be moved. Instead, Rosenhaus said that he needs to discuss Hill's future with him.

So, how do you make Hill happy enough to stick around for the 2025 season without giving him more money and without trading him? You make him a deal. A simple, straightforward deal.

Many believe Hill will be traded when free agency begins, while others see him being moved after June 1, when the Dolphins will get more cap relief than they would if he is moved prior to that date. The Dolphins want to keep Hill, and they control where he plays, but they could make him a little happier by holding on to him through mid-season.

Dolphins should make an agreement with Tyreek Hill about his future

The best-case scenario for both Hill and the Dolphins is a trade deadline move that would benefit both player and team. Consider this: The Dolphins can tell Hill they want to keep him, and if the team is not winning games by the trade deadline, they agree to allow him to seek a trade to a playoff contender.

This would give Hill two months to help the Dolphins win, and if they fail, he can move on. It's a win for the Dolphins, who would essentially then trade him after June 1, save more money, and at the same time, have their top wide receiver on the field to help the franchise win games.

This is a case where Hill gets to have some say in his future. He would be allowed to seek a trade should the Dolphins not be in realistic contention for the division or the playoffs. If Miami isn't winning, Hill gets to leave and find another team.

There is almost no chance of the Dolphins outright releasing Hill, and the last thing Hill should want is to be traded to a non-competitor. By waiting until the deadline, both Hill and the Dolphins get to evaluate the season, and Hill would get a better chance of being moved to a contender.

