Dolphins' Chris Grier leaves the door open for a Tyreek Hill trade

Tyreek Hill is so quick that he can avoid defenders by stopping on a dime. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel are just as fast at deflecting answers regarding Hill's outburst after their Week 18 loss.

Hill said he was done in Miami and wanted out, and he has yet to backtrack on those comments. Grier and McDaniel both met with the media this week, and neither said Hill would be a part of the team in 2025.

They had the opportunity to de-escalate the situation by saying they intended to have Hill on the roster next year, but they did not. Grier said twice that he and McDaniel had productive conversations with Hill but intended to keep that between them.

A reporter asked Grier directly if Hill backtracked on his comments, and he gave a frustrating answer.

"No, I would say, but he never asked for a trade with me," Grier said.

He may not have specifically requested a trade, but his comments clearly showed he wanted one. McDaniel also fielded questions about Hill, and he took the same road, being careful not to discuss what they spoke about.

Are the Dolphins going to keep Tyreek Hill for the 2025 season?

This is a hard one to predict, but given the circumstances of Hill's comments and the quick-stepping answers from McDaniel and Grier, it seems the likelihood of him staying is pointing south.

The Dolphins need players who want to be on the field, and Hill removed himself from their Week 18 game in the fourth quarter. McDaniel said that he spoke with Hill about it and that it will not be tolerated in the future, the only slim indication that Hill could potentially be back with the team.

"I was very direct with him. He was very honest and it was great terms that we were discussing. Discussed multiple things including without wavering that it's not acceptable to leave a game and won't be tolerated in the future, and he embraced accountability," said McDaniel.

Miami conducted "exit" interviews with all their players on Monday, and it sounds like Hill might be an exiting player.

