Adam Schefter provides update on Tyreek Hill's 'murky' Dolphins future

The Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill are heading toward each other like a bullet train, and when they collide, it is going to get ugly.

Hill wants out of Miami, but Mike McDaniel wants him to stay and the Dolphins hold all the cards. If Miami wanted to be harsh, they would trade him to a team with a horrible quarterback situation and give him no choice but to play where they send him or retire.

What the Dolphins can't do is release him. Fine him, take back some of his guaranteed money due to him not playing in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, but don't release him. If they do, the message being sent will be one Chris Grier can't recover from.

Now, NFL insider Adam Schefter is saying there is a lot more to this, and it has been going on for a while. Schefter was on The Pat McAfee Show when he provided some new information.

"It feels like this has been building and going on for quite some time. It just feels like he's hinted at this and wanting to be traded, and there's been whispers about wanting to be traded," said Schefter. "There's more to this, and clearly there were enough issues there (on Sunday) that tell you that I think their future together is murky."

Tyreek Hill and Dolphins are heading for an ugly offseason

Fans have not been kind to Hill, either, with several calling him out for getting more money last offseason and dropping passes throughout the year, some in critical situations.

In Week 18, Hill bizarrely didn't play in the fourth quarter. McDaniel offered that it was not a new injury and that he was told by other coaches that Hill would not be available. It now seems the large financial and trade compensation investment will not work out the way the Dolphins had hoped.

There is no way of knowing what will happen, but Dolphins fans shouldn't expect anything until March, when the league's new year begins. If the Dolphins opt to trade him, that could be announced before free agency begins, but nothing will happen officially until the new league year starts.

Prior to the NFL trade deadline, Hill was a popular name being floated around as a player who might be available. That didn't happen, but it does bring up the question of whether or not Hill may have been trying to get moved before the deadline expired.

Hill said all the right things all year long but has now come to what looks like a frustrating end.

