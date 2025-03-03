Tyreek Hill sends clear message to Dolphins fans to end trade rumors

Tyreek Hill and social media shouldn't be a thing, but it is. Hill continually posts messages that lead to raised eyebrows and sometimes cryptic posts about his future.

This time around, Hill went directly to the Miami Dolphins fanbase with a post on X (formerly Twitter), making sure fans knew his 2025 intentions.

To put in the simplest of words, Hill said, "This will be my best year yet, Dolfans."

Most fans hope that turns out to be true, but Hill publicly stated he wanted out of Miami less than two months ago.

This will be my best year yet dolfans ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 1, 2025

There is no denying his talent, and Dolphins fans are forgiving of most issues, but quitting on the team has never been one of them. When players complain that fans leave the stadium early when they are losing heavily, calling it disrespectful or questioning their level of being a fan, it comes around in full when a player does.

Tyreek Hill sends message to Dolphins fans that his wrist problem is behind him

To be fair to Hill, it wasn't a great season on many levels. Aside from not making the playoffs, Hill endured a season-long wrist injury he tried to play through. That didn't help with his on-field performances, where he had too many drops and received consistent criticism in the media for his play for the first time in his career.

It's a huge season for Hill if he is indeed still in Miami. If the Dolphins are winning and Hill is putting up big numbers again, he will be happy and back to his normal showboating self. If they are losing, we now know his attitude is going to change quite quickly.

Hill caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns this season, and the Dolphins need far more from their star wide receiver in 2025.

