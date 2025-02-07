Latest comments from Tyreek Hill will allow Dolphins fans to rest easy

Where Tyreek Hill will play in 2025 is anyone's guess, and the Miami Dolphins may not have an idea of that right now either, but we may know what Hill's intentions are.

Hill has been quiet regarding his future with the Dolphins after telling the media after their Week 18 loss that he was done and wanted "out" of Miami. Hill and his agent have not said definitely whether or not he wants to return. He finally cleared that up.

During a recent appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, host Kay Adams asked him point-blank if he wanted to return to the Dolphins for another season.

Hill didn't waste any time thinking about his answer. He simply said, "I do. I don't wanna go nowhere."



It's the first time that Hill has publicly stated that he wants to play in Miami. The full interview also included an apology to his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and his teammates. Hill explained that he is passionate about winning and that his teammates know who he is.

The good news, at least for now, is the Dolphins would have had a hard time trading Hill early in the league's new year, which begins in March. Miami would have had to eat a lot of the contract, and the compensation would not have been something the Dolphins would have likely wanted.

Miami Dolphins could still trade Tyreek Hill and that can't be ruled out

If the Dolphins feel it necessary to move on from Hill, they may have to wait until after June 1st when they will get better cap relief. The compensation, however, would not come until the 2026 NFL Draft.

That being said, if Hill is serious about wanting to stay with the Dolphins, he and head coach Mike McDaniel need to figure out how best to get him more involved in the offense when opposing teams are taking him out of the game plan.

2024 was one of Hill's worst statistical seasons in his career, and that can't happen again, or he will be a top trade target at the deadline.

