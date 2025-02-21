Tyreek Hill might have finally done what Dolphins fans have been hoping for

Midway through the 2024 season, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins No. 1 wide receiver Tyreek Hill hurt his wrist in training camp but he steered clear of surgery.

Hill apparently hurt his wrist during a joint practice session with the Washington Commanders and according to his agent should have had surgery prior to the start of the 2024 season. Miami's season ended in Week 18, but there has been nothing on Hill getting the surgery he required.

The topic did not come up during his Super Bowl week media sessions, and most brushed it off as something he may have exaggerated. Now, it appears he may have finally got it done.

On Friday, the Sun Sentinel's David Furones pointed out that in an Instagram story that Hill shared to promote his Soul Runner store in South Florida, the wide receiver was clearly sporting a wrap or cast on his left hand.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, in posting on his Instagram story he will make an appearance at his Soul Runner store, appears to reveal he may have had surgery on his ailing left wrist as he exhibits a cast. pic.twitter.com/fHtYF9ifK4 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 21, 2025

In another recent post floating around social media, Hill was seen with his arm under his shirt with what appeared to be a sling. So why is he not talking about something that was so important?

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek HIll has yet to say he has officially had surgery on his wrist this offseason

During the media rounds, Hill wasn't wearing any type of brace, sling, or wrap on his hand, indicating he had not had surgery. Now, he clearly has his hand bandaged but is still not openly saying he had surgery.

Hill didn't blame his poor production and dropped passes on his wrist injury in 2024, but his agent alluded to that being the case. Drew Rosenhaus was adamant earlier in the offseason that Hill should have the surgery after it happened but "did not want to let his team down."

The surgery, if it did indeed take place, should not prevent him from taking part in training camp. But it's possible that he will miss Miami's OTA and mini-camp sessions in May and June, which shouldn't be a big deal.

