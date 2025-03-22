The Tyreek Hill trade speculation won't go away (but Dolphins need patience)

The Miami Dolphins still need to figure out what their 2025 season might look like, and while Tyreek Hill is expected to play a big role in it, there are still those who believe Chris Grier should trade him.

The Dolphins have been quiet since the season ended, and despite Hill's abrupt ending to his season, there has not been much discussion on a trade. That could change as the offseason continues.

As free agency calms down, the Hill trade speculation has reemerged.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus listed four trades that would make sense around the league. The Los Angeles Chargers trading for Hill is one of them.

It would be an interesting trade if it actually worked out. Hill would return to the AFC West, Justin Herbert would have a top wide receiver to throw to, and Jim Harbaugh would have his hands full.

If a trade were to happen, it would likely take place after June 1 to give the Dolphins more cap space and less dead money.

Trading Tyreek Hill would make more sense for the Dolphins before the trade deadline

If the Dolphins believe they can win in 2025, Hill must be a part of the early phase. If that doesn't happen, Miami would be better positioned to move on from Hill and would likely have more suitors for his services.

It is, however, becoming more likely that Hill will not be with the Dolphins after the 2025 season, barring a banner year for the top receiver. The Dolphins are built to win in 2025 before they need to start slashing salaries. Hill is one of those potential releases.

Grier may not be ready to move on, but he has yet to come out and publicly say Hill will not be traded. After the back and forth from Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, it isn't clear if Hill still wants to be in Miami despite saying he does.

