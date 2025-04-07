Tyreek Hill still has nothing better to do than troll Dolphins fans

There has never been a question about who Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is as a player on the field, but there have been a lot of questions about his character off the field.

None of that mattered to the Dolphins when general manager Chris Grier shipped five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs three offseasons ago to bring the superstar receiver to Miami. Has it paid off for the Dolphins? Not like they had hoped, but it surely has paid off for Hill.

Hill's passion for winning will never be in question. He loves the game, and he loves winning, but he lets his emotions dictate too much at times.

After his Week 18 outburst and cry to get out of Miami, Hill walked back on that talk over the next month and then made sure everyone knew he wanted to stay with the Dolphins, but that didn't stop him from making social media posts about being traded, or like other posts about him being traded. It's borderline childish.

Now, Hill is, once again, drawing attention to his Week 18 cry for change and, in the process, fueling more speculation of what amounts to nothing, in the process. Over the weekend, Hill posted a video on his Instagram account about finding himself possibly being traded.

Tyreek Hill not done with the trolling over outside trade speculation.pic.twitter.com/XqJnAR1oPc — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 6, 2025

Clearly, Hill is having fun at his own expense, but at some point, this video may become a reality.

Does Tyreek Hill know something Miami Dolphins fans and media do not?

There has been no real indication that the Dolphins are interested in trading Hill. But that hasn't stopped anyone from thinking of potential scenarios that could take him away from South Florida.

There have been no real rumors, and even the speculation isn't based on anything other than another team's needs. That being said, Miami would be remiss to close the door without exploring the return.

Earlier on Monday, Hill posted yet another message to his followers on X. While it was really nothing more than anything he's posted in the past, the fact that these kinds of actions are coming faster and more frequently possibly indicates that maybe he is getting chatter from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 7, 2025

Hill still has a lot to offer, and he will be an important part of Miami's roster in 2025, but there has to be a line.

He isn't a leader on the team, not after what happened in the New York Jets game last year. That has passed, and it's time for Hill to just play football. Still, he knows that every time he posts one of his wild videos, there will be people talking and posting about it.



Hill's latest posts are actually kind of funny, and they might be even funnier if they really happened.

More Dolphins News and Analysis