Dolphins banking on Jonah Savaiinaea to erase scars from last O-line trade

The Miami Dolphins did what they had to do, regardless of what it cost them. Jonah Savaiinaea was never going to fall to the No. 48 overall pick in Round 2, and the talent level after the Arizona prospect wasn't great.

Miami gave up three draft picks for the guard/tackle and a fifth-round selection. The trade has been met with relatively positive fan reactions, but many are also pointing out the last timegeneral manager Chris Grier made a move to trade up for an offensive lineman.

Liam Eichenberg shouldn't have been drafted in Round 2. All these years later, the Dolphins' swap to get him seems like a panic move as Eichenberg never became a consistent presence on the line. The Dolphins apparently felt differently as they gave him a fifth year earlier this offseason.

Given Eichenberg's failures — or, at the very best, inconsistencies — fans are concerned that Grier does not have the tools to make a sound decision on interior linemen. His only success came with Robert Hunt, who he let go last offseason.

Grier is keeping his promise to work on the OL. Good. Don’t love giving up 98 to do it. — Michael Anderson (@Beastmike) April 25, 2025

This has been the common thinking among fans. They are thrilled with the attention finally given to the line but are not certain the value of the trade was worth the move up.

Miami Dolphins fans are still loving the selection of Jonah Savaiinaea

Regardless of what the Dolphins gave up, the move signals that Eichenberg is not going to be relied upon to start. Miami's offensive line should look like this, provided Austin Jackson is healthy.

Left tackle: Patrick Paul

Left guard: Jonah Savaiinaea/James Daniels

Center: Aaron Brewer

Right guard: Jonah Savaiinaea/James Daniels

Right tackle: Austin Jackson

That is a much better lineup than last year's line, which featured both Robert Jones and Eichenberg inside.

Despite drafting Savaiinaea, the Dolphins should still consider doubling up with another lineman later in the draft. Miami will also likely look to the free-agency market to add competition and depth. One reason is that Jackson is not always reliably healthy. If he misses time in 2025, Savaiinaea may need to slide outside to play tackle, which would leave Eichenberg starting inside.