Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins future now depends on one brutal reality

In 2022, the Miami Dolphins were heading to the playoffs in Mike McDaniel's first season as an NFL head coach. He didn't have his starting quarterback.



Tua Tagovailoa has been walking with more swagger through this offseason, but history has shown a different outcome from what fans see during the offseason.

Skylar Thompson almost knocked the Buffalo Bills out of the first round, but it wasn't to be the fairytale beginning for McDaniel. In 2023, Tagovailoa was healthy. The Dolphins had the best offense in the league, but Tagovailoa was unable to advance the team in his first playoff appearance as an NFL quarterback.

2024 was supposed to be better, but it wasn't. Tagovailoa fell out against the Bills early in the season with yet another concussion. He sat out four games, then, when the Dolphins needed him most, Tagovailoa missed the final two games of the season and watched the Dolphins' playoff hopes evaporate while he stood on the sidelines.



Tagovailoa says he now knows that he needs to be available for his teammates; he knows he needs to stay healthy, but no one believes that when the games go live, he can make it happen.

Tua Tagovailoa emphasises the need to stay healthy for the sake of the Miami Dolphins

Earlier this week, the Dolphins quarterback was asked what he will do to stay healthy and on the field in 2025.



“Yeah, for sure. Doing everything I can to stay available for the guys. Like I’ve said before in the past, nothing changes with that. It’s knowing when is the time to give up on a play. I would say the longevity for me to be on the field with my guys is more important than whatever that one play is.



You have more quarters than there would be within just that one play. I’m trying to show the guys I’m competitive and whatnot. I know they know that, but it’s a nature thing. It just comes natural to me to compete in that sense, and that’s just the thing I fight with every time.”

The Dolphins quarterback is right about one thing: he needs to be on the field. If he isn't, Miami will roll with Zach Wilson, and lord, it will be a horrible situation if Wilson plays well. An already divided fanbase will further split.

It's up to Tagovailoa to play the game at a high level while still making sure he doesn't subject himself to increased and unnecessary harm.

If he can stay healthy all year, the Dolphins should be in the thick of the playoff hunt; if he can't, the Dolphins need to think of another solution.

More Dolphins News and Analysis