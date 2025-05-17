Tua Tagovailoa payday haunts Dolphins as QB market takes another turn

The Miami Dolphins seem to have grossly overpaid Tua Tagovailoa, who signed an extension a few days into the 2024 training camp. Now, another starting QB is getting his money.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is getting the long-awaited extension he has been looking for. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Purdy has signed a five-year extension worth $265 million, which is $53 million annually.

Tua's contract extension gave him slightly more at an average of $53.1 million per year. Yes, there are some fans who think he deserves every penny, and some in the local media as well. Tua spent much of his 2024 season giving back to the Dolphins by helping out on the sidelines during actual football games, coaching up his backups who were playing in his place.

Tagovailoa missed a considerable amount of time last season, which makes his contract look worse.

Purdy's annual average of $53 million will put him on the same level as Jared Goff, and slightly above Justin Herbert.

Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa contracts continue to highlight a massive problem in the NFL

Despite the fact that Purdy has taken the Niners to a Super Bowl, many would say it was the team around him. There are serious questions about whether he or Tagovailoa deserves this much money. Both quarterbacks are good, but neither is elite.

This is a trend in the NFL that will not go away. Once contracts start to balloon for average players, it is only a matter of time before they explode for the guys at the top. Consider this: if Purdy and Tua are getting $53 million per season, what is Jayden Daniels going to get in five years if he continues to get better?

The NFL is a money-driven league, and no other position shows that more than quarterback. Purdy is the latest to get his extension, but if Tua is an indicator, it's a lot of money to spend on a player who still has to prove his worth.

