NFL coach's bold statement about Tua Tagovailoa divides Dolphins fans

There are Miami Dolphins fans, and there are Tua Tagovailoa fans. Whether or not those equal each other is a different story.

No quarterback in Dolphins history has been more scrutinized than Tua. To many, his injury history outweighs his talent on the field. Tua is an enigma, and while you can straddle the fence between love and hate, you are criticized for not taking a side.

Tagovailoa didn't have a great season in 2024. Marred by yet another concussion and then a hip injury that kept him out down the stretch, Tua is a player who can do nothing right, even when he does nothing wrong.

However, according to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, at least one NFL head coach would love to have Tagovailoa on his roster.

"If they don't want him we'll gladly take him off their hands," the anonymous NFL coach said, per Kelly.

There is no need to speculate on which team's coach may have said it, but a few teams pop into mind. The Pittsburgh Steelers are an interesting team, given that they currently do not have a starting quarterback on the roster as they await Aaron Rodgers's decision.

Many Dolphins fans would love to see Tua Tagovailoa traded

Tua signed a big contract extension last offseason, but that has not stopped speculation that he could be gone after the 2025 season. With a coach apparently wanting him, some fans are praying the Dolphins make that deal.

On Monday, Charlie Lankston of Realtor.com reported that Tagovailoa had put his home on the market in South Florida. That led to speculation regarding his immediate future, but Tua didn't run out and buy a new house after signing his contract last season, so chances are, he is simply upgrading.

It also doesn't help when recent "speculation" was posted that the Dolphins were making a trade that would send an All-Pro out of Miami. Tua hasn't been an All-Pro yet, but that hasn't stopped many from pointing to him being the potential move. Again, it's nothing but speculation.

In reality, unless a team offers a massive compensation package, the Dolphins are not going to trade their QB, even if they quietly want to.

