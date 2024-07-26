Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa finally agree on historic four-year extension
It's about time Chris Grier woke up! The news Miami Dolphins fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: Tua Tagovailoa is a rich man and he's going to be leading the offense for the long haul. That's because he has landed his extension.
According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins and Tagovailoa indeed have come to terms on a new contract. It's a four-year extension for Tagovailoa worth up to $212.4 million. For those of you keeping track at home, that's $53.1 million per season, which, per Garofolo, is a new NFL record for a four-year deal.
The Miami Dolphins have come to terms with Tua Tagovailoa on a massive extension
Now, everyone can go ahead and relax. In recent weeks, there had been even more concern that maybe Tagovailoa would be a training camp holdout. That wasn't the case, as he reported with the veterans and was even a limited participant early on.
During Day 3 of camp, though, Tagovailoa was out there with the rest of his teammates and his session started with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. As soon as that play went down, the pressure reached a new level for Grier to make his QB happy.
Shortly after practice, we now have our answer that Tagovailoa is going to be ready to rock for the 2024 campaign and nothing is going to stop him from trying to get this team to go on a deep postseason run. Per Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa is taking home $167.1 million guaranteed, which is an eye-opening number.
After he led the NFL in passing yards last season, though, you just had a feeling that Tua was going to get his bag. With his $53.1 million per season average, it makes him the No. 3 highest-paid QB in the game behind Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. The Tagovailoa haters are out in full force claiming the Dolphins overpaid for the stud signal-caller, but let's be real here, that's not the case. Kudos to Grier for getting this done.