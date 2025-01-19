Ranking the best Miami Dolphins of 2024 and why Tua Tagovailoa isn't included

There were a lot of expectations heading into the 2024 season, so naturally, when the Miami Dolphins failed to make the playoffs, multiple players should be blamed. Being this is a team game, everyone holds some responsibility.

Looking back on the season, some players stood out a lot more than others for various reasons. For example, no one would debate the addition of Calais Campbell this year. His leadership, both on the field and in the locker room, was needed, and his play on the field was exceptional. Was he one of the top five best players on the team?

Campbell gets one of our two honorable mentions this year, with the other going to kicker Jason Sanders, who turned in one of his best seasons as a professional and only his third season posting above 90 percent field goal conversion rate. A two-time Special Teams Player of the Month, Sanders made all but two field goals outside of 50 yards and missed only two others all season.

Tua Tagovailoa is not on this list, nor are Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. The reality is they all performed under expectations. Tagovailoa almost hit 3,000 yards, but availability is a key factor, and he missed six games this season, including the final two.

While Tagovailoa may have proven he is the most-needed player on offense, if he isn't on the field, he isn't going to be one of the best. The following five players, however, were.

Best Miami Dolphins from the 2024 season

5. Chop Robinson - OLB



Six sacks is hardly a great stat but Chop Robinson was one of the top players in the league getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He was named to this season's ESPN All-Rookie team and was only one of two bright spots from Grier's draft in 2024.

Robinson was impactful and had one of the top five quickest releases off the snap in 2024. There is a bright future for Robinson, who started his career a lot faster than most give him credit for.

4. Jordyn Brooks - ILB



This one is simple. The Dolphins needed a linebacker to pair with David Long. A physical linebacker who could tackle, drop into coverage, and read and react to offensive plays.

It's a good thing the Dolphins landed Jordyn Brooks. He fits well in Anthony Weaver's system. Emerged as a defensive leader who didn't pull punches when asked about the team being soft.

Long lasted half a season before being waived, but Brooks was able to work seamlessly with Anthony Walker and then Tyrel Dodson, who both enter the offseason as impending free agents the Dolphins need to re-sign. Brooks only had three sacks on the season but contributed 143 combined tackles, 86 solo.

3. Zach Sieler - DL



So much for Zach Seiler taking a step back in 2024 after losing his right-hand man, Christian Wilkins. The addition of Campbell surely helped, but Sieler was a force on the defensive line and the only Dolphins player to reach double-digit sack totals.

Sieler posted 55 tackles, 13 for losses, 10 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, 1 interception, and a fumble recovery. His stats were better than two of the three defensive linemen who landed on the Pro Bowl roster.

2. Jonnu Smith - TE



Regardless of the quarterback in Miami's backfield, Jonnu Smith emerged as the go-to receiver a quarter through the season. Smith played like he was a spry rookie using his size to destroy defenders one-on-one and gain critical extra yards. He posted more than 850 yards on the season and led the team in receiving touchdowns.

Smith turned in a Pro Bowl season but failed to get on the roster despite far better numbers than Travis Kelce. Smith should be an integral part of the Dolphins offense in 2025 and should also be a candidate for a contract extension. His deal runs through the 2025 season. At the age of 29, he will soon make the turn past 30, but his play on the field shows anything but.

1. De'Von Achane - RB



For as much as the QB relied upon Jonnu Smith when it mattered, Mike McDaniel relied on De'Von Achane the entire year. He started the season in front of Raheem Mostert and never gave the coaching staff a reason to change it.

By far, Achane was the most reliable offensive player and the most impactful. Achane only ran for 100 yards twice in 17 games. He missed 1,000 yards by less than 100. He posted 592 yards receiving, putting his all-purpose yardage total at 1,499. On the ground, Achane scored six touchdowns and added another six as a receiver.

The Dolphins probably leaned far too much on the second-year running back. He ran the ball 203 times and was targeted 87 times, with 78 receptions in the passing game.

