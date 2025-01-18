3 Dolphins players who should not be back in 2025 (and 3 who should)

The Miami Dolphins are looking toward 2025 with the hopes of returning to the postseason. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will have tough decisions to make between now and the start of free agency.

This year, free agency will unofficially begin on the 10th of March with contracts being signed on the 12th. Miami will have 24 impending free agents and not all of them will return. The question is whether or not the Dolphins will release players to save cap space.

There are several players that will be making Grier's life miserable in the coming months because he has to make decisions that will not only affect the team as a whole but also put more pressure on McDaniel to win.

Players the Miami Dolphins should bring back in 2025 (and 3 they should)

1. Jevon Holland played himself out of a new contract with the Dolphins



There has been new information regarding Holland's future with the Dolphins. Holland told the media ahead of week 18 that he would love to return to Miami next year, and the Dolphins and his agency have had talks about a new contract.

That might be accurate, considering the source is Holland himself, but the Dolphins should be concerned after the drop in production during the 2024 season.

Holland isn't going to take less than what he feels will be market value, and the Dolphins would be foolish to give him a high-tier contract. This will likely lead to an impasse, and Holland will hit free agency. Miami might be the winner if he does.

Through his four years with the Dolphins, Holland has shown signs that he can be an elite safety, but he has yet to take the next step to becoming one. Once considered the perfect replacement for Minkah Fitzpatrick, many fans are looking at the next NFL Draft for the perfect replacement for Holland.

2. Tyrel Dodson has earned a new contract with the Dolphins



Perhaps the best in-season move made by the Dolphins, picking up Dodson off waivers from Seattle was a brilliant move that had little risk. Dodson has been fantastic, especially in Week 17.

While he added depth to the linebacker group, Dodson took over for Anthony Walker when he got injured, and frankly, he should keep the job.

Dodson will be a free agent after the season, but the Dolphins need to keep him around. He is a good fit in Anthony Weaver's scheme and works well alongside Jordyn Brooks.

Letting Dodson go may not look as bad as Andrew Van Ginkel in the 2024 offseason, but it could come close. Miami needs to keep playmakers and Dodson continues to show he can be one.

3. Liam Eichenberg should have played his last game for the Dolphins



With Isaiah Wynn taking over at left guard, there is no reason to see Eichenberg play another snap as a starter, barring injury. The soon-to-be free agent won't be missed by Miami.

Eichenberg has been a mistake since year one. His growth from season to season has not improved and after four seasons, he still makes the same mistakes he did as a rookie.

Compounding the mistake of drafting him was the fact Chris Grier traded up into round two to draft him. Meanwhile, Creed Humphrey could have been drafted instead. Humphrey is a Pro Bowl center, while Eichenberg is a mid-range free-agent guard who will add depth for another team at best.

4. Kader Kohou continues to show the Dolphins he deserves to be on the roster



The Dolphins will have some decisions to make in the secondary and Kohou is one that needs more than just another one-year extension.

If the Dolphins play low-ball with him this year, Kohou could leave in free agency. While he won't be a sought-after cornerback when the market opens, he will get enough looks to move on from Miami.

Miami can't afford to create more roster holes, and letting Kohou go will do exactly that. The Dolphins have some quality prospects like Storm Duck, but Kohou has the veteran experience and continues to play consistently well for Miami. Letting him go would be a mistake.

5. It's time for Jeff Wilson to join another team while he still has life in his career



Wilson and Mike McDaniel have a great relationship that dates back to their days in San Francisco but it has become clear the Dolphins view him as nothing more than a deep backup.

With the emergence of De'Von Achane as the starter and the drafting of Jaylen Wright last April, Wilson watched his touches and participation drop all year.

Wilson spent much of the season on the inactive list and now looks to head toward free agency in March. The Dolphins may look to make him a one-year deal to stick around, but Wilson needs to look at what other teams might offer him.

6. Emmanuel Ogbah has given the Dolphins more than enough reasons for another year



Just ahead of the start of the 2024 league new year, the Dolphins released Emmanuel Ogbah. They signed Shaquil Barrett, and when he abruptly retired, they began looking for a replacement; they turned to Ogbah.

The DE signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, and so far, it has paid off for the Dolphins. Now, they face a similar situation heading into 2025. Jaelan Phillips will likely start the season injured with his ACL issues, and while Bradley Chubb should be back, there is no guarantee of his health.

Miami's best two DEs are Chop Robinson and Ogbah. The math adds up. Ogbah is in the twilight of his career, and the Dolphins should be able to get another season out of him. His play in 2024 warrants another one-year deal, even if only as a backup.

More Dolphins News and Analysis