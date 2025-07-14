Dolphins' biggest breakout player could be in for Pro Bowl season after solid rookie year

This hasn't exactly been an offseason to remember in Miami. For the better part of the past six months, almost all the talk surrounding the Dolphins has focused on how fragile everything feels right now – no one's really all that sure about Mike McDaniel's or Tua Tagovailoa's future with the team, the roster doesn't look particularly competitive, and the front office spent all offseason dealing with trade rumors for two of their biggest stars.

But, like clockwork, training camp rolls around just in time for fans to start getting hopeful/delusional once again. It's the NFL's best summer tradition. And if Dolphins fans are looking for reasons to try and get their hopes up for 2025, they don't need to look any further than The Athletic, who published a team-by-team list of players who could have breakout seasons on the horizon. The Dolphins one will almost make you forget about Jalen Ramsey (almost).

2025 might be the year that Chop Robinson finally gets the credit he deserves

"This one feels like cheating since Robinson finished fifth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after tallying six sacks last season. However, that only felt like a glimmer of what Robinson is capable of as a pass rusher. Among players with at least 200 pass-rush snaps last season, Robinson ranked fourth in pressure rate (17.2 percent), according to Pro Football Focus. The three names ahead of him? Myles Garrett (18.4 percent), Parsons (17.7 percent) and Alex Highsmith (17.4 percent). Nick Bosa (17.2 percent) and Trey Hendrickson (17.1 percent) ranked just behind him. Expecting Robinson to produce in Year 2 like one of these elite names is expecting too much, but a double-digit sack season is absolutely within his reach in 2025."

Anytime you find yourself on a list with Garrett, Parsons, and Trey Hendrickson, you know things are going well. And honestly, I'd argue it's not asking too much to expect a level of production close to that in Year 2 – Robinson really is that good. But if he can't replicate their pressure rates, a double-digit sack season will do just fine.

Your 2025 Miami Dolphins: they might be a disaster, but their pressure rate is going to be elite. And like they say: pressure rates win championships.