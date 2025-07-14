Dolphins rookie is barreling toward stealing a roster spot in training camp

While many Miami Dolphins fans will be watching the cornerback situation unfold during training camp, one rookie could be eyeing a big role on the Dolphins' defense.

Miami had a huge problem when they entered free agency: They had only one defensive tackle on the roster. That changed in the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the No. 13 overall pick.

Grant is surely going to get the most attention in training camp, but another rookie could steal some of the spotlight: 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips.

Dolphins rookie Jordan Phillips looks to steal top backup role from Benito Jones

Drafted in round five just a few months ago, Phillips turned out to be the Dolphins' third selection made after they took the aforementioned Grant in round one and traded up to take Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea. With other needs on the roster, Miami opted to add to its defensive line.

Phillips was said to have looked good during the offseason workouts. If that carries over into camp, that could put pressure on veteran Benito Jones, who is entering his sixth year in the league.

Jones is on his second stint with the Dolphins. He joined Miami last offseason after spending two years with the Lions. Jones, who was re-signed in March, is a fine player, but he has yet to take the next step in his career, and it seems like his value to the Dolphins roster is as a backup.

If Phillips emerges when the pads are on, Jones could find himself sliding down the depth chart. It's no secret that Miami isn't deep at defensive tackle.

They took three players in the draft with Georgia Tech's Zeek Biggers rounding out the draft on day three. Ben Stille will be challenging for playing time and a roster spot as well, but it's Phillips who stands to gain the most from a good training camp.