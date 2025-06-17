Dolphins made huge mistake with first-round pick they can't repeat in training camp

There was little drama in the Miami Dolphins draft room in April. They knew they had to make a move to shore up a thin defensive line. Kenneth Grant was not going to drop beyond the Dolphins' selection at No. 13 overall.

Grant had a solid career at Michigan, where he emerged as a physical threat on their defensive line. Grant showed he is all go, but while he has been discussed as a player who takes plays off at times, he didn't show that side during the Dolphins' offseason practice sessions.

Mike McDaniel told the media they had to pull Grant back a bit to save him from himself. The former Michigan star was going too hard, too often, and had yet to acclimate to the South Florida heat. While they may have been trying to keep Grant from himself, they have to let him develop into a physically imposing player who not only pushes himself but also those around him.

The Dolphins and Mike McDaniel need to let Kenneth Grant lead by example

Miami needs an attitude adjustment. They need players who want to practice hard every day, and every snap. Grant has shown himself to be that player, so far. It will elevate the guys around him. Grant will set a standard that the Dolphins are lacking under McDaniel.

The No. 13 overall pick is far from perfect, and there are questions about his abilities that won't be answered until we see him on the field against other NFL players. For now, though, he is showing he has the right mental makeup for the league. That isn't something that should be stifled.

When camp arrives in late July, the Dolphins need to be sure the shackles are not on Grant. They need to let him spread his wings, so to speak, and if that means pushing himself, then let him push.

Preventing dehydration and overexertion is understandable, and expected, but Miami has to let Grant become a bully in the trench, and if it comes at the expense of an offensive lineman, so be it.