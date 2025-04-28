Dolphins rookie Kenneth Grant sets epic goal every NFL fan will admire

There is an office not too far away from the Miami Dolphins training facility. In that office is a statuette that represents the best of what an NFL player can be. Jason Taylor owns that statuette.



The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is the most prestigious award given each year by the league. It transcends being named MVP, it's an award that recognizes a player's ability on the field but more importantly, what they bring to the community off of it.

Dolphins 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant has yet to take a single snap in the NFL. He's barely been a member of the Dolphins, and even that isn't actually official until he signs his rookie contract. Grant loves football, and he loves to fish, something he is excited about doing in South Florida.

Like all incoming rookies, Grant has high expectations for himself to go along with lofty aspirations. Players dream of being drafted, hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, and someday standing on the Pro Football Hall of Fame stage in Canton, Ohio. NFL rookies try to say the right things, but Grant is actually saying all the right things.

Miami Dolphins rookie Kenneth Grant wants to be remembered for more than just his play on the field

In his first post-draft media interview a few days ago, Grant spoke about his team-first mentality, his physical play, and his love of football. He also spoke about where he wants to be five year's from now.

“[I want to be ] one of the best guys in the league – on and off the field, to be honest. I want to accomplish the (Walter Payton NFL) Man of the Year Award, but I also want to accomplish winning a Super Bowl, [and] winning all of the individual accolades for myself. But my ultimate goal is a Super Bowl, for sure.”

How many rookies mention the Walter Payton Award in their introduction to the media after being drafted?

Grant wants it for himself as well; there is no point in denying those feelings exist, but his aspirations are more than just what happens on the field.

It will be interesting to see if Grant ever wins the award. Only three Miami Dolphins players have achieved that success. Dwight Stephenson in 1985, Dan Marino in 1998, and Taylor in 2007. All three have also been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

